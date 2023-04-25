Title Defense to Begin

The Lancaster Barnstormers will "ring in" the new year on May 2.

Following four games at Southern Maryland, the Lancaster Barnstormers will raise the curtain on the 2023 season at Clipper Magazine Stadium in the best way possible - with a ring ceremony to celebrate the 2022 Atlantic League Championship. All the players who took part in Lancaster's third Atlantic League crown, along with coaches and staff, will be presented with championship rings on the field prior to the home opener against the York Revolution, scheduled for 6:30 that evening.

Gates will open at 5:30 for the festivities. The first 1,000 people, 16 and older, entering the gates will be receiving a complimentary championship T-shirt from the Barnstormers and UniFirst. A live DJ from Mixed Up Productions will be spinning the tunes as the fans pass through the stadium entrance. Then, at 6:00, the championship celebration will get underway. Following the conclusion of that, all new players for 2023 will be brought onto the field in the Jeeps owned by the Dirt Road Mafia.

Those Barnstormers will be wearing jerseys that will mark an Atlantic League first, with details to be announced opening night.

With area youth softball and baseball players on the field, the teams will be introduced along the lines. Following a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner performed by Chrissy Snow, the Barnstormers will renew the War of the Roses rivalry with the Revolution, and another season of Atlantic League Baseball will be underway.

"We are looking forward to starting another Barnstormers season, but this one will be extra special as we get to celebrate and honor our coaches, players, and staff with all our Barnstormers fans with our 2022 Championship Ring Celebration," said president and general manager Mike Reynolds. "Our team and our community deserve a special night of celebration and that's what we hope this night is for everyone, SPECIAL."

