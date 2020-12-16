Titans Sign Versatile Outfielder Nick Anderson for 2021 Season

December 16, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - As the 2021 season looms, the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced Wednesday the signing of outfielder Nick Anderson.

Anderson, 23, last played in 2019 when he appeared in 107 games split between NCAA's Texas A&M Corpus Christi University (Corpus Christi, Texas) and the Frontier League's River City Rascals. The Sugar Land, Texas native plays all three outfield positions and brings much-needed versatility to Ottawa. He was acquired from the Gateway Grizzlies on December 2nd in exchange for a player to be named later.

"Acquiring Nick Anderson is a major benefit to the organization," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "Nick is a highly defensive outfielder who also brings significant depth to our lineup. As a rookie in 2019, Anderson brought an impressive professional approach to the game at such a young age. He was a clutch player on both ends of the field, hitting over .500 in the Frontier League postseason in 2019. I'm thrilled to have Nick back on my roster and in the clubhouse this season."

Once a Southland Conference All-Defensive Team member and Texas Collegiate Top Prospect, Anderson will enter his first full season of professional baseball. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Anderson was a lifetime .275 hitter, slugging 18 home runs and adding 118 RBI's in 214 career collegiate games. The 23-year-old was signed by the River City Rascals following the college season, playing 50 games, he notched a batting average of .242 with 11 doubles and 10 runs' driven in, as the Rascals took home the Frontier League championship.

Earlier this week, the Titans pulled off a three-team trade, as Manager Steve Brook acquired infielder Trevor Achenbach from the Sussex County Miners. In the deal, the Titans sent Yeison Medina to the New Jersey Jackals along with a player to be named later to Sussex County.

Achenbach, 26, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the River City Rascals, hitting a cumulative .287 with 19 round-trippers and 81 RBI's, including a 2019 Frontier League All-Star nomination.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 16, 2020

Titans Sign Versatile Outfielder Nick Anderson for 2021 Season - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.