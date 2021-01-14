Titans Sign Justin Watts

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of right-handed pitcher Justin Watts for the 2021 season.

Watts, 27, last played in 2019 when he appeared in 11 games, tossing 14 innings with an ERA of 3.21, and striking out 18 with the Midwest League's Lansing Lugnuts. The Bryan, Ohio native was selected in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He brings much-needed depth to the Titans bullpen which already has righty's Mateos Kekatos and Cody Mincey.

"Justin brings a lot of depth to our back end bullpen this season," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "He's had success with the Blue Jays lower-level affiliates and I'm excited to see what he can do with this opportunity in the Frontier League. I know he's very excited to get to Ottawa and prove that he deserves to pitch at a high level."

A graduate of the University of Northern Kentucky (Highland Heights, Kentucky), Watts will enter his fourth full season of professional baseball. He is a lifetime 7-4, with a 3.04 ERA across 83 innings pitched in 49 career minor league games reaching as high as class-A. The 27-year-old has experience playing in Canada, as he suited up for the Vancouver Canadians in 2018 going 5-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 36.2 innings.

Watts played alongside current major leaguers like Alejandro Kirk, Nate Pearson, and Dany Jimenez during his time in the Blue Jays organization.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

