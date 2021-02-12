Titans Sign Cody Thompson and Micah Kaczor

Ottawa, ON - As the busy offseason for the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club continues, the club announced Friday the signings of Pitchers Cody Thompson and Micah Kaczor.

Thompson, 24, enters his second season of professional baseball as he spent the 2019 season with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. In 16 games, Thompson started three of them, going 3-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41.2 innings, striking out 32.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia native can also play the outfield, where he spent 17 games in 2019.

"Cody Thompson has a lot to prove in the Frontier League this season," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "I was able to see him personally this fall at a workout with the Gateway Grizzlies and I jumped at the opportunity to sign him on the spot. He's pitching with a chip on his shoulders and is ready to prove that he deserves to pitch at this level and beyond."

Kaczor, 23, played under Steve Brook during the 2019 season with the River City Rascals starting four games, going 2-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched. In July, Kaczor had his contract purchased by the Colorado Rockies.

"Micah is a competitor on the mound and pounds the strike zone," added Brook. "I'm very excited to have him back with me in 2021 and pumped to see what he can do for the Titans this season."

A graduate of East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tennessee), Kaczor appeared in six games with the Boise Hawks, the Rockies short season-A affiliate going 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA across 26.1 innings pitched.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

