Titans Name Beau's Brewery Official Beer Partner

May 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Ottawa baseball fans have another great reason to snap up tickets to the inaugural season of the City's newest sports team, the Ottawa Titans. Beau's Brewery has signed on as the Titans baseball club's Official Beer Partner for 2022, bringing their popular Lug Tread Lagered Ale and a trio of their other tasty offerings to serve up at home games. The agreement is a three-year partnership covering the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons.

"The Ottawa Titans are joyed to align with such a recognizable local brewery to serve our great fans at the ballpark for years to come," says Ottawa Titans VP and COO, Regan Katz. "We are committed to bringing a quality and affordable family entertainment model to the city and our partnerships with local businesses, like this one, are very important to our success."

In this, their first official season, the Ottawa Titans are going all-in on delivering an outstanding craft beer experience for attendees. An area called The Hop Yard will allow fans to take a break from their seats and enjoy a social drink or two in a grassy enclosure that will also host some pre-game entertainment. Fellow breweries Stray Dog and Vimy have also been called up by the Titans as supporting beer partners.

"We can't wait to be on-hand to witness the excitement and enthusiasm Ottawans bring to supporting their Titans this year. We love to be right at the heart of fun and memorable community experiences, so this partnership is a home run for Beau's," says co-founder Steve Beauchesne.

The Titans home opener takes place Tuesday May 24, versus the Evansville Otters. Gametime is 6:30 PM, and tickets are on sale now.

Beau's Brewing Co. served the very first pints of its award-winning flagship Lug Tread Lagered Ale in Eastern Ontario on Canada Day, 2006. Known for interesting, tasty beers and community building efforts, Beau's has won more than 120 awards for brewing, packaging design and sustainability. As Canada's very first Certified B-Corp Brewery, Beau's meets very high standards of social and environmental performance. Beau's was founded by father and son Tim and Steve Beauchesne, and is located in Vankleek Hill, ON. Beau's is a proud member of the Ontario Craft Brewers and the Canadian Craft Brewers Association. To learn more, visit beaus.ca.

The Ottawa Titans are proud members of the 16-team Major League partnered Frontier League and strive to provide the highest quality of family-affordable entertainment by issuing an outstanding level of customer service to all patrons. Along with that, the Titans strive to offer a high caliber of baseball to Canada's Capital by committing to a 10-year lease with Ottawa Stadium in September 2020. Originally built to a capacity of 10,332, the Titans play out of the state-of-the-art park in the east of Ottawa's downtown core. The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club will offer visitors a unique blend of professional baseball, live entertainment, music, dance, creative promotions, contests, and fantastic food selections - at family-affordable pricing. To learn more, visit ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.