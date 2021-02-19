Titans Add to Roster with Signing of Jackson Sigman

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of right-handed pitcher Jackson Sigman for the 2021 season.

Sigman, 25, spent the 2020 season with the American Association's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, appearing in one game, tossing two innings, giving up five runs, and striking out four.

"The addition of Jackson Sigman is a major boost to our back end bullpen depth," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "Jackson really came into his own during the first half of the 2019 season as our closer. He brings tremendous energy to the mound and pitches with confidence. I'm excited to see what he will accomplish with us in Ottawa this year."

The Austin, Texas native has had two different stints in minor league baseball with both the Kansas City Royals (2017) and Milwaukee Brewers (2019) organizations.

A graduate of the University of West Virginia (Morgantown, West Virginia), Sigman will enter his fifth season of professional baseball. The 25-year-old was a part of the River City Rascals in 2019, going 1-1 with a 0.77 ERA across 11.2 innings pitched, with opponents hitting just .171 against him before his contract was purchased by the Brewers.

Sigman was assigned to the Pioneer League's Rocky Mountain Vibes where he went 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA in 24 innings pitched.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

