Titans Add Experienced Outfielder Zach Racusin for 2021 Season

March 4, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of Outfielder Zach Racusin for the 2021 season.

Racusin, 27, last played in 2020 where he appeared in 13 games for the New York Boulders in the All-American Challenge. One of the more consistent players in the Frontier League, Racusin is a career .288 hitter in 170 games.

His last full season of action came in 2019 with the Lake Erie Crushers, where the 6-foot Outfielder hit .274 with two home runs and 33 RBI's while ranking 11th in the league with 98 hits.

"Zach has been a solid Frontier League player for the past few seasons," indicated Titans Manager Steve Brook. "I love his approach at the plate and am confident that he will add significant depth to our lineup this season. Racusin grinds out his at-bats and puts a lot of pressure on opposing pitchers. He's coming into the 2021 season with a ton to prove and I'm excited for him and this opportunity."

A graduate of Georgetown University (Washington, DC), Racusin has appeared in the Atlantic League, American Association, and the Frontier League through three seasons of professional baseball. While in college, Racusin had 21 multi-hit games, including 12 with at least three hits, and eight games with multiple-RBI.

His great uncle, Saul Nechtem, is in the Boston University Hall of Fame after starring in baseball, basketball, football, and track & field from 1936-39.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 4, 2021

Titans Add Experienced Outfielder Zach Racusin for 2021 Season - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.