Tirone Brings His Talent to the All-American City

October 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Danny Tirone for the '19-'20 season!

Tirone played all four years playing Division 1 hockey with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. Over his four years with the Wildcats, Tirone put up a .914 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA.

The Turnball, CT native will be fighting for a spot to mind the net of this already powerful Marksmen roster!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Danny!

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.