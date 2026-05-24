Tip Drill Turns into ELECTRIC Pick 6 for the Bombers

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence strikes early in their first preseason game of the 2026 CFL season with a pick-six!







Canadian Football League Stories from May 23, 2026

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