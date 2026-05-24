CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Tip Drill Turns into ELECTRIC Pick 6 for the Bombers

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence strikes early in their first preseason game of the 2026 CFL season with a pick-six!

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 23, 2026


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