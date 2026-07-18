Tip Drill Interception!!!
Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Noah Taylor's incredible effort on the ball leads to a huge interception by Gavin Meyer.
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