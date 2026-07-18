CFL Edmonton Elks

Tip Drill Interception!!!

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Noah Taylor's incredible effort on the ball leads to a huge interception by Gavin Meyer.

Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central