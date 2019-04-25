TinCaps Wallop Cubs 12-6 in Series Opener

April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs were crushing the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-1 after just two innings of play from Four Winds Field on Thursday night. They got off to a great start on Fort Wayne right-hander Gabe Mosser. It looked to be an easy day at the park for the Cubs.

Unfortunately for Buddy Bailey's team, that's when things took a turn. The TinCaps plated a combined nine runs in the final five innings to take the 12-6 win.

South Bend's hot start began with 19-year-old Cole Roederer tripling to the left-center field wall. The base knock was comparable to Roederer's game tying double in Great Lakes earlier this month. In the second inning, the Cubs scored four times, getting base hits from Nelson Velazquez, Levi Jordan, and Andy Weber.

Weber continued his hot stretch on Thursday. The former Virginia Cavalier went 3/5 with two singles, a double, and three RBI. He has found a home in the three-spot of the order.

South Bend's offensive explosion did not hold, as starter Eury Ramos was taken out of the game after 3.2 innings pitched and six runs allowed. Jack Patterson made his South Bend debut out of the bullpen, going 3.1 innings with a run allowed and two strikeouts.

Although Patterson settled things down, he took the loss because of the game deciding run being scored off of him in the 7th. Tucupita Marcano started the frame with a double, Grant Little got him to third on a sacrifice bunt, and Agustin Ruiz got him in on an RBI sacrifice fly. It was 7-6 TinCaps heading to the stretch.

Fort Wayne added five more in the top of the 8th, leading them to the 12-6 victory. Jose Quezada earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Cubs will try it again tomorrow night in game two with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. Faustino Carrera is the expected starter for South Bend on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.