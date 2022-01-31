TinCaps Valentine's Day Packages on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Unsure of what to get your sweetheart for Valentine's Day? How about a package delivered by mascot Johnny TinCap?!

The TinCaps Valentine's Day Package features:

* Tickets to Opening Day at Parkview Field on April 12 (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs * Flower bouquet * Cupcakes * Photo from Johnny's surprise delivery The cost of the package is $80.

Deliveries will be made in the Fort Wayne area on Monday, February 14.

Sign-ups are limited, so make sure to schedule yours today by contacting TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby, who can be reached at 260-407-2809 and feasby@tincaps.com.

The last day to order is Thursday, February 10.

Meanwhile, also in the spirit of Valentine's Day, the TinCaps will be selling a special drink and dessert package available for convenient, curbside pickup at Parkview Field. In partnership with locally-owned Five Star Distributing, the team has packages offering a 12-pack beer sampler, four bottles of wine, and Parkview Field's famous apple dumpling desserts. Those packages will be on sale via TinCaps.com beginning February 1.

Regardless of the status of MLB's lockout, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are set to begin their 2022 season on the road at Dayton on April 8, with Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for April 12.

While season tickets and group outings are already on sale, tickets to individual games go on sale Wednesday, February 16. Click here for more details. As the season rapidly approaches, the team is also hiring seasonal, part-time employees. Applications can be filled out online at TinCapsJobs.com.

