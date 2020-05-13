TinCaps Update Family 5-Meal Kits Menu for Memorial Day Weekend

May 13, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Memorial Day Weekend on deck, the TinCaps have updated their "Family 5-Meal Kits" menu. New options include Parkview Field's famous Philly cheesesteaks and even a selection of adult beverages.

"These 'Family 5-Meal Kits' have been extremely well received by fans," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Everything from the quality of the food to the packaging has been a hit. One of the only things that's come up is a demand for beverage add-ons, and we thought with Memorial Day Weekend approaching, it was a great reason to add that to the options available."

The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out of their "Family 5-Meal Kits" in their debut week. The team initially planned to sell a maximum of 150 "Family 5-Meal Kits" last week, but demand led the club to raise that total. Orders for the second week again reached triple digits. As a result, the team is encouraging fans to place their orders early, in advance of Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, in order to guarantee availability.

Each package features five full meal kits prepared by the award-winning executive chefs at Parkview Field, with each meal kit serving four-to-six people. Cooking/reheating instructions are included.

"Family 5-Meal Kits" packages are $185.00 (tax included), not including adult beverages that are $2 each as an add-on.

Orders for meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday, with pickup at Parkview Field set for Friday of the same week. The TinCaps "Family 5-Meal Kits" come with a full menu of ballpark favorites (see below). Once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved for a week, orders will be closed.

TinCaps supporters have not only shown their hunger for Parkview Field's food, but also their appetite for generosity. More than 15 "Family 5-Meal Kits" were donated to Parkview Health workers and their families last week. In addition, at least 15 other "Family 5-Meal Kits" were donated by fans to other local non-profit organizations helping to feed those in need.

Moving forward, the TinCaps may continue to make slight alterations to the weekly menu.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TINCAPS FAMILY 5-MEAL KITS MENU

Family Meal Kit #1

- 2 lbs. of taco meat

- 2 lbs. of chicken mole

- Mexican rice with chorizo

- Tortilla shells

- Salsa and shredded cheese

Family Meal Kit #2

- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- 4 beer brats

- 3 jumbo soft pretzels

- Mac and cheese

Family Meal Kit #3

- Pulled pork sliders

- Mac and cheese

- Vegetable medley

Family Meal Kit #4

- 4 marinated grilled chicken breast

- Butter-parsley potatoes

- Vegetable medley

Family Meal Kit #5

- 2 lbs. of Philly cheesesteak

- Peppers, onions, and provolone

- Potato salad

Also Includes...

- Large bag of tortilla chips

- Regular and BBQ potato chips

- Sub sandwich buns

- 5 souvenir cups

- 5 souvenir helmets

- 12 cookies

- 12 brownies

- 12-pack of soda

Beer Options ($2 Each)

- Angry Orchard Hard Cider

- Bell's Two-Hearted Ale

- Coors Light

- Mike's Hard Lemonade

- Miller Lite

- Truly Lemonade

- White Claw Black Cherry

- Yuenling Original Lager

