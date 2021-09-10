TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: September 10 vs. Lansing

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

- Infielder Kelvin Alarcon transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

- Left-handed reliever Cody Tyler activated from Injured List (will wear No. 3)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-59) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (53-58)

Friday, Sept. 10 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 58 of 60 | Game 112 of 120

LHP Danny Denz (2.50 ERA) vs. LHP David Leal (5.35 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV | Audio: 1380thefan.com

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps pitchers struck out 17 - a season-high for a 9-inning game - but Fort Wayne lost to Lansing, 7-4. Robert Hassell III went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 57 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 2nd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.82), as the team has gone 29-28. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 28. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25 and had a 23-31 mark.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in the HAC in doubles with 202. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 5th with 23.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.5%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%)... Outfielder Tirso Ornelas has the 4th lowest swing & miss rate in the league, swinging & missing at only about 8% of pitches seen.

THE MORE, THE MERRIER: The TinCaps have utilized 57 players over the course of the season (27 position players, 30 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 58 players over the course of 140 games in 2019. The franchise record is 63 in 2016.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Sept. 1 @ Great Lakes, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities... Hassell had family from Tennessee visiting earlier this week, including family dog Honey, who was at the ballpark for Wednesday's Paws & Claws Night.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. Now through his first 9 games in High-A he's hitting .324 with a .439 OBP and .939 OPS. At 19, Angeles is the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC... On Wednesday he was selected with the 12th overall pick (2nd round) in the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) Draft by the Toros del Este. Last winter their roster featured Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Domingo German, Sixto Sanchez, and Yasiel Puig.

VALENZUELA'S VALUE: 20-year-old Brandon Valenzuela is the 3rd youngest catcher in the HAC this season. Through 8 games since being promoted from Low-A, he's hit .304 with a .500 OBP (10 walks to 7 strikeouts) and 5 RBIs.

GIVIN GETS AROUND: Chris Givin is making his 10th start for the 'Caps this year at first base. He's also started 22 at shortstop, 15 at second, and 5 at third.

LOOK OUT: Lugnuts pitchers have hit the 2nd most batters in the HAC (82). Jonny Homza has been hit by 11 pitches in 80 games, while Ripken Reyes has been hit 7 times through 12 games here and Euribiel Angeles 4 times in 9.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza is tied for 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (36).

HOMER DROUGHT: The TinCaps have hit the fewest home runs in High-A (64). Fort Wayne has gone 4 consecutive games without a longball.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 15-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-14 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

