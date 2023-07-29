TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 29 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Effective Thursday, July 27, 2023

Right-handed reliever Aaron Holiday placed on

Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Right-handed starter Victor Lizarraga placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Right-handed reliever Alan Mundo placed on Fort

Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-11, 49-45) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (12-16, 44-49)

Saturday, July 29 | 7:05 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI | Game 29 of 66, 95 of 132

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Jackson Jobe (No. 3 Tigers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps blasted a trio of homers (Graham Pauley, Carlos Luis, and Nathan Martorella) as all 9 batters reached base at least once, while starting pitcher Austin Krob (7 IP) and reliever Carter Loewen (2 IP) combined for the team's 6th shutout victory of the year.

FIRST PLACE: At 17-11, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, 2 games ahead of Dayton (CIN). The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 39-23 since May 14... Prior to the All-Star Break, they were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +40 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 51-43 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are tied for 1st in the MWL in home runs with 92. They're on pace to hit 129 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 137 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (49) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the MWL (3.26). Their relievers have the 2nd highest bullpen ERA (4.91)... West Michigan has the 3rd highest bullpen ERA (4.61).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,114 fans per game so far this year across 46 openings, including 9 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Last week, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game homestand, the most-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 94 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (72) and walks (72; 18% BB%), 2nd in SB (33) and 5th in OBP(.389)... 2nd best BB/K (1.03) and 4th lowest SwStr% (5%)... has a walk in 5 straight games.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (67), HR (16), OPS (.870) and TB (161), while ranking 2nd in G (93), R (59) and H (92), 3rd in wRC+ (144) and SLG (.486), 4th in BB (61; 15% BB%), BB/K (0.9), and 8th in OBP (.380)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current OPS would rank 5th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910) and Rymer Liriano ('11, .882).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Has 8 HR in 24 G here.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella has reached base in 14 consecutive games (9 straight with a hit)... Graham Pauley has reached in 11 in a row... Kervín Pichardo 8, and Albert Fabian 7.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (2022) made his big league debut last Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers.

ON DECK: Next week at Parkview Field, the TinCaps will host Princess Night, with fireworks, on Tuesday. There'll be more fireworks Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday-Sunday is also the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity. For those games, the center-field concourse will feature festival fun, like a a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more.

