TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 14 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, July 14, 2023

Infielder Kervín Pichardo transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

Right-handed pitcher Edwuin Bencomo transferred from Double-A San Antonio to High-A Fort Wayne

Infielder Jackson Merrill transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Infielder Marcos Castañon transferred from

High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert transferred from

High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur transferred from

High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte transferred from

High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Effective Saturday, July 8, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos returned from rehab and reinstated from Fort Wayne 7-Day Injured List

Miguel Cienfuegos transferred from Fort Wayne to Lake Elsinore

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Hawkins transferred from Fort Wayne 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Gonzalez transferred from Fort Wayne 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-4, 43-38) @ Great Lakes Loons (9-6, 54-26)

Friday, July 14 | 7:05 p.m. | Dow Diamond | Midland, MI | Game 82 of 132

LHP Austin Krob vs. LHP Ronan Kopp (No. 18 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

GAME OF THE DAY: This matchup is the "Game of the Day" in Minor League Baseball and available to watch for free on not only the Bally Live app, but also on the MLB app, MLB.com/Pipeline, Padres.com, Dodgers.com, and MiLB.com.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Padres promoted their No. 1 prospect, Jackson Merrill, to Double-A San Antonio, along with RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11), RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24), and INF Marcos Castañon (FanGraphs No. 27).

LAST SERIES: Fort Wayne took 5 of 6 from West Michigan before the break, capped off by an exciting come-from-behind 11-inning win, 8-7, on Sunday.

FIRST PLACE: At 11-4, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. They're 2 games ahead of Great Lakes (LAD), but since the Loons won the first half, they've already clinched a playoff spot. The next closest team is Dayton (CIN), which trails Fort Wayne by 3 games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps had a 6-game winning streak end Saturday... It was the team's first 6-game winning streak since June 2018... The 'Caps have won 10 of their last 13... and are 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 33-16 since May 14... The last time the TinCaps were 7 games above .500 in a half was July 2018, when the team also began the second half 11-4.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +47 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 45-36 record (2 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 77. They're on pace to hit 125 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 133 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (40) out of 30 High-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 2nd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.24). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.67 ERA, 3rd highest.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,871 fans per game so far this year across 40 openings, including 7 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 4th out of 60 High-A and Single-A clubs, and is greater than 20 Double-A teams and 5 in Triple-A.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... played in the Futures Game on Saturday... Since May 5, leading the league in average (.313). For the year, 2nd in R (50), 5th in H (78), 6th in TB (124), and 9th in AVG (.280)... 6th lowest K% (12%).

JAKOB MARSEE: Only player in the MWL to appear in all 81 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (65), 2nd in walks (60; 17% BB%) and OBP (.393) and 3rd in SB (28)... 2nd best BB/K (0.98) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 10th in wRC+ (129).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 1st in RBIs (59), 2nd in HR (13), G (80) and R (50), 4th in TB (133), 5th in BB (48; 14% BB%) and OPS (.827), 6th in H (76) and wRC+ (135), 7th in SLG (.460) and 9th in BB/K (0.7) and XBH (29)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .827 OPS would rank 7th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: Midwest League Player of the Week... In the MWL, ranks 1st in SLG (.491) and TB (142), 2nd in HR (13), RBIs (58), H (83) and XBH (33), 3rd in OPS (.843), 4th in 2B (20), 5th in AVG (.287) and 7th in G (77)... 5th in wRC+ (136).

