TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 6 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, August 6, 2021

Infielder Kelvin Alarcon transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Low-A Lake Elsinore

Right-handed pitcher Luke Boyd transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League

Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-44) @ Great Lakes Loons (45-36)

Friday, Aug. 6 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 40 of 60 | Game 82 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Jesus Vargas (3.82 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Loons, 5-1. Chris Givin, Reinaldo Ilarraza, and Adam Kerner all logged multi-hit nights, and the bullpen combined for four innings and just one hit allowed. Last night also marked the TinCaps debut for starting pitcher Noel Vela.

DRAFTED DANDY: Prior to tonight's game, the San Diego Padres transferred infielder Kelvin Alarcon to Low-A Lake Elsinore and sent right-handed pitcher Luke Boyd to the TinCaps from the Arizona Complex League (ACL). Boyd was selected in the 17th Round of last month's MLB Draft out of Baylor University, making him the first 2021 draftee to join the TinCaps in High-A.

YOUNG BUCK: Right-hander Carlos Guarate makes his fourth start of the year for Fort Wayne tonight. The Padres No. 29 Prospect, per MLB.com, has been phenomenal with his control. The 20-year-old has posted a BB% under 5% at both of his stops in 2021. Guarate is also the youngest pitcher to appear in a game in High-A Central in 2021.

VERY EFFECTIVE VARGAS: Loons right-hander Jesus Vargas makes his 2nd start of the year against the TinCaps tonight. Unlike many Great Lakes starters, Vargas went long with 5.0 IP in his first matchup with Fort Wayne on July 1, allowing just two hits, striking out four, and walking none. The only run he surrendered was on a solo home run from Justin Lopez.

HISTORIC: On Wednesday night, outfielder Grant Little set the franchise record for most stolen bases in a single game with 5. He accomplished the feat in just the 3rd inning. Prior to Little's performance earlier this week, Fort Wayne's single-game stolen base record was 4, set by Jeremy Owens on April 28, 1999. Through the first 155 games of his MiLB career, he'd never stolen more than 2 bases in a game.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging more than 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in about 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 4th (10%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 157 (3 ahead of Quad Cities). Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25. Infielder Justin Lopez and catcher Jonny Homza both rank 9th with 16.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in HAC in home runs (15), 5th in RBIs (56), 5th in runs (51), 8th in total bases (129), 9th in extra-base hits (29), 8th in hits (70), and 9th in slugging (.480).

PROJECTING RUIZ: After a 3-run shot on Wednesday, Ruiz is on pace to hit 22 home runs this season. Fort Wayne's single-season franchise record is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Of course this isn't apples to apples, as Tatis accomplished that at the Low-A level, while the TinCaps are now in High-A. That was also in a 140-game season, though Tatis was promoted to Double-A with 2 weeks left in the regular season.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (27).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 6-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players have competed in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, has represented Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

