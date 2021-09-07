TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: September 7 vs. Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

- Left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-57) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (51-57)

Tuesday, Sept. 7 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 55 of 60 | Game 109 of 120

RHP Connor Lehmann (5.93 ERA) vs. RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2.65 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: Top Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore started for the TinCaps at Great Lakes Sunday. The Loons scored 3 runs in the first as a result of 3 walks and 2 singles. After that, Gore threw 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 more walk and hit. He struck out 5. The 'Caps pulled to within a run at 3-2 thanks a Brandon Valenzuela RBI single in the third and another RBI from the catcher in the fifth. But Great Lakes added insurance with 2 in the sixth and another in the seventh. The Loons won the final 2 games of the weekend to take the series, 4-2.

ON THIS DAY: In 2017, the TinCaps defeated Bowling Green (TB), 6-4, to complete a 2-game sweep of their 1st-round Midwest League Playoffs series. Catcher Marcus Greene hit a 2-run walk-off homer. Fort Wayne went on to beat Dayton (CIN) for the Eastern Division title before losing to Quad Cities (HOU) in the championship series.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 54 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.73), as the team has gone 28-26. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 27. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25, and had a 23-31 record.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 199. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 7th with 22.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.6%). The Padres rank 3rd (10%).. When it comes to swinging at the right pitches, outfielder Tirso Ornelas has the 4th lowest swing & miss rate in the league, swinging & missing at only about 8% of pitches seen.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: Last Wednesday, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. Now through his first 6 games in High-A he's hitting .333 with a .400 OBP and .918 OPS. At 19, Angeles is the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC.

TIRSO TURNS IT UP: After being mired in a slump, outfielder Tirso Ornelas has gotten hot. He's on a 7-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of 11 games. Since Aug. 25, Ornelas is hitting .366 with a .480 OBP and 1.065 OPS as he's hit 4 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 homer. He's walked as many times as he's struck out (9).

VALENZUELA'S VALUE: 20-year-old Brandon Valenzuela is the 2nd youngest catcher in the HAC this season. Through 6 games since being promoted from Low-A, he's hitting .300 with a .481 OBP (7 walks to 6 strikeouts) and 4 RBIs.

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 18 games since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .338 with a .885 OPS. Lopez has 6 doubles (1 should've been ruled a HR), 2 HR, and 19 RBIs in the stretch... For the season, his 62 RBIs rank 6th in the HAC.

GIVIN'S GLOVE: With the TinCaps this year, Chris Givin has started 22 games at shortstop, 14 at second base, 7 at first, and 5 at third.

HBP KING: Ripken Reyes has been hit by 10 pitches in 7 games with Fort Wayne this year.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (36).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 14-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-14 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

