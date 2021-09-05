TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: September 5 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following transaction:

Effective Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

- Left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League (will wear No. 26)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-56) @ Great Lakes Loons (58-49)

Sunday, Sept. 5 (1:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 54 of 60 | Game 108 of 120

LHP MacKenzie Gore (1.65 ERA - ACL) vs. RHP Carlos Duran (5.25 ERA - Low-A)

Video: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

TRANSACTION: Today the Padres transferred their top pitching prospect, MacKenzie Gore, to the TinCaps from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he recently made 3 starts. Earlier this season, Gore was in big league spring training and made 6 starts with Triple-A El Paso. See Page 2 for more.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles, who was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore last week, went 3-for-5 Friday with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs. He followed that up with a 3-for-4 night Saturday that included a solo home run, an RBI single, and even a walk as he scored 4 runs. Today he's playing shortstop for the second game in a row as a TinCap, after playing third base in his first 4 games with the team. At Low-A, Angeles played 41 games at short, 28 at second, and 14 at third.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Wednesday, in just his 3rd game with the team since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 53 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.68), as the team has gone 28-25. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 26. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25, and had a 23-31 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Less than 3 weeks remain in the regular season, which ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team HAC will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 69-36. The Cedar Rapids Kernels are in second at 59-48. The TinCaps are 8 back of the Kernels with 13 games remaining. In the East Division, for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 7 back of Great Lakes.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 197. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 7th with 22.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.6%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%).. When it comes to swinging at the right pitches, Ornelas has the 4th lowest swing & miss rate in the league, swinging & missing at only about 8% of pitches seen.

ZACK ATTACK: Since debuting on July 25, Zack Mathis has been the team's best hitter, among players on the active roster. His AVG (.267), OBP (.362), and OPS (.778) in 26 games are all team-bests.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (35).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 17 games since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .354 with a .915 OPS. Lopez has 6 doubles (1 should've been ruled a HR), 2 HR, and 19 RBIs in the stretch... For the season, his 62 RBIs rank 6th in the HAC.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 14-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-14 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

