TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: July 13 at West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Left-handed starting pitcher Ethan Elliott transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Elliott departs after being one of the best pitchers in High-A Central this season. Here's how his numbers stack up: 0.97 WHIP (2nd), 2.95 ERA (3rd), .204 Average Against (3rd), and 71 Strikeouts (4th). In other terms, Elliott struck out 11.02 batters per 9 innings (31% of batters faced), while walking only 2.02 per 9 (only 5% of batters faced). His ratio of 5.46 strikeouts to walks was 2nd best in the league. Batters whiffed at 13% of his pitches, the 5th highest rate in the HAC, as 65% of the pitches he threw were for strikes. Maybe the only area of concern for the 24-year-old is that he allowed a league-high 13 home runs. Elliott was the circuit's Pitcher of the Month in May. Along the way, he pitched an "immaculate inning" on Opening Day against West Michigan, and tied a TinCaps record for most strikeouts in 6 innings, as he K-ed 13 at Lake County on May 16.

Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-33) at West Michigan Whitecaps (27-31)

Tuesday, July 13 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 1 of 7 in Series | Road Game 25 of 60 | Game 60 of 120

LHP Erik Sabrowski (1.29 ERA) vs. RHP Brendan White (3.49 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps bullpened their way to a 7-4 win over the Lake County Captains to earn a split in their 6-game series. Fort Wayne used 9 pitchers across 9 innings. After falling behind 2-0 through 2 1/2 innings, the 'Caps scored 5 unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth, including a 2-run homer by Seamus Curran, and never looked back. Fort Wayne tallied 10 hits, 6 of which were for extra-bases.

ALL-STAR ALUMS: 2017 TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading off and playing shortstop tonight for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game. Ironically, Tatis was only a reserve for the Midwest League's East Division team, backing up Bo Bichette (Lansing). Tatis was 0-for-1... 2014 TinCaps shortstop Trea Turner of the Nationals is also on the NL squad.

A WIN WOULD BE: Fort Wayne's 3rd in a row. Prior to Sunday, the TinCaps hadn't won consecutive games since a 4-game winning streak June 20-24 @ Dayton and South Bend.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps rank 2nd in the HAC in the combo of being walked and hit by pitches. Fort Wayne is averaging 5 free passes per game.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Here's where catcher Jonny Homza ranks in the HAC... 42 R (5th), 22 XBH (6th), .386 OBP (8th), 13 2B (8th), and 31 BB (10th)

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 20. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 116. Meanwhile, Ornelas hit his first home run of the season Thursday. That was also his first in an MiLB game since April 13, 2019 with then-High-A Lake Elsinore. Ornelas went the final 100 games of that season without homering, plus the first 48 of this campaign. Back in 2018, at the Low-A level, Ornelas hit 8 home runs as a TinCap at 18 years old... Ornelas has the 8th highest contact rate in the HAC at 91%.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 7th in the HAC in home runs (10) and RBIs (39).

JUSTIN TIME: In 9 games this month, infielder Justin Lopez has a 1.072 OPS with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, and 9 RBIs. For the year, his 14 doubles rank 6th in the HAC.

CURRAN CRUSHING: Among regulars in the lineup, first baseman Seamus Curran has the highest BB% (17%). Curran, who missed out spring training this year, has been crushing since the calendar turned to July. In 8 games this month, he's slashed .290 / .333 / .645 (.978 OPS) with 3 homers, 2 doubles, and 9 RBIs.

RUN, REY, RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 8th in the HAC with 19 stolen bases.

CLOSER: Carter Loewen is tied for the league lead in saves with 7.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 10-5 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 3-6 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

FUTURES GAME: 2018 TinCaps catcher Luis Campusano and 2019 infielder Xavier Edwards played in Sunday's MLB Futures Game. 2019 shortstop CJ Abrams was also selected for the game, but missed it due to injury.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCaps pitcher Reiss Knehr made his MLB debut on Friday night, starting for the Padres in their win against the Rockies. Knehr, as a rookie, pitched in 8 late-season games for the 'Caps in 2018, totaling 15.2 innings. On Friday, fresh up from Double-A, he became the 52nd former Fort Wayne player in The Show this season, and the 197th all-time.

