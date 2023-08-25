TinCaps to Host 'Caps against Cancer Game on September 2

August 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering with the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute for 'Caps Against Cancer on Saturday, Sept. 2 (6:35 p.m.) for their game at Parkview Field against the South Bend Cubs.

The TinCaps will wear specially designed jerseys that night with auction proceeds going to the Parkview Foundation's Transformative Cancer Care Fund.

The auction is live at TinCapsJersey.com and will run through Sept. 10 (5 p.m.). The TinCaps have created these special 'Caps Against Cancer jerseys every season since 2018. This year's orange-colored jerseys, with "Resilience" on the back atop the uniform number, were inspired by the artwork of former Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute (PFCI) patient Ric Trimble.

Every year, the PFCI invites a past or current patient to submit a unique, hand-drawn design to be used on a t-shirt, as well as the TinCaps' specialty jerseys. The program was created as a way to honor cancer patients and support the Transformative Cancer Care Fund, which assists patients with care not traditionally covered by health insurance.

This year, Ric was chosen to share his one-of-a-kind artwork for the project. Though he sadly passed away in February, he was able to see his artwork, called "Floating Flowers," through to completion. His design is bright and colorful, in line with his positivity, even in the face of adversity.

Ric's sister, Teresa Trimble-Holloway, along with the rest of his family, will be special guests at the game. The family will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch. They find solace in knowing Ric's legacy lives on through his artwork, while also helping to raise funds for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

"Ric always liked to draw and express himself through that," his sister Teresa said.

The t-shirt can be purchased at the game, online, or in any Parkview Health gift shop.

"Through the generous support of donors, the Parkview Foundation's Transformative Cancer Care Fund helps PFCI wrap its arms around our patients and their families," said Megan Smith, Chief Operating Officer, PFCI and Senior Vice President, Cancer Service Line. "The fund helps provide care not covered by insurance, such as nutritional supplements and genetic counseling, or everyday needs such as transportation. Each gift helps to reduce the impact of a cancer diagnosis and allow patients and their families to focus on their well-being."

At the game, fans will also have a chance to fill out signs with the name of a loved one who has previously or is currently facing a cancer diagnosis. As a symbolic gesture, all will be invited to hold their signs up during an inning break to show their support and solidarity.

Additionally, Francine's Friends Mobile Mammography will be on-site with tours available of their mobile exam vehicle.

"We're proud to partner with Parkview to help raise awareness and show support for those in the fight against cancer," said TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer. "It's an important opportunity for our fans and community to honor and recognize friends and loved ones in the battle against cancer."

Leading up to the game, mascot Johnny TinCap and players will visit patients at Parkview Health on Tuesday morning.

The TinCaps begin their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 3, against the Cubs. Fort Wayne is currently fighting for a spot in the Midwest League's postseason. Other upcoming promotions include fireworks Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.