TinCaps to Host a Second Movie Night (The Sandlot) Presented by Lancia Homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to the tremendous response from fans for the team's first Movie Night, the TinCaps have added another to their schedule. Tickets are on sale to see The Sandlot on Parkview Field's new LED video board on the night of Friday, Oct. 16.

For $15, tickets include a reserved seat plus a voucher for a hot dog, a bag of chips, and a drink. Chairback seats in the ballpark's main seating area will be assigned to ensure proper social distancing. Capacity will be limited to the first 1,000 fans that purchase tickets.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the movie set to start at 7:15 and conclude at approximately 8:55.

"A socially-distanced sell-out crowd in 2020 looks a lot different than we're used to," said TinCaps Vice President for Marketing & Promotions Michael Limmer. "But we appreciate all the fans who joined us for our inaugural Movie Night presented by Lancia Homes and we're excited to provide our community with another family-friendly event on the 16th."

Masks must be worn by fans while entering, exiting, and moving around Parkview Field. Masks may be removed when in reserved seats and distanced from other guests. The TinCaps ask that fans keep in mind the health, comfort, and enjoyment of those around them.

Concession stands and The Orchard Team Store will be open during the event. All transactions will be cashless.

In addition to social distancing, Parkview Field is equipped with new hand-sanitizing stations around the venue. Staff will be cleaning the ballpark during the event, too.

Movie Night is rain or shine with no refunds, pass-outs, or exchanges.

Fans seeking more than eight seats together or ADA accessible seating can contact the team by emailing [email protected]

The Sandlot (1993; PG) is a coming-of-age comedy-set in the summer of 1963- about a group of baseball-loving neighborhood kids. The 'Caps previously hosted a screening of A League of Their Own.

The TinCaps and Minor League Baseball lost their 2020 season, but Parkview Field is continuing to host special events in accordance with Indiana's "Back on Track" guidelines. For more information, visit parkviewfield.com.

