TinCaps St. Patrick's Day Package on Sale

March 3, 2021







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Opening Day for the TinCaps at Parkview Field is May 4, but before then, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the team. The 'Caps have a special edition St. Patty's package on sale featuring select Irish beers, and more, available for convenient pickup at the ballpark.

The TinCaps' St. Patrick's Day package includes a sampler case of 12 seasonal beers, plus a bag of Parkview Field's famous seasoned pretzels and four TinCaps mini-batting helmets to serve them in.

This limited-time offer is on sale at TinCaps.com through Friday, March 12 (12 p.m.). Fans can pick up their packages curbside (and contactless) at Parkview Field on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17.

"We're getting closer and closer to serving fans at Parkview Field like normal," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "But until then, we're excited to offer this St. Patrick's Day package. With not only the holiday, but also March Madness on tap in our state this month, it seems like a great way to enjoy some of our final days before the baseball season."

The sampler showcases two cans of Murphy's Irish Stout and Rebel Hard Coffee Irish Cream, as well as two bottles each of Killian's Irish Red, 3 Floyds Brian Boru, Greenbush DunegrÃ¤s, and Bell's Kalamazoo Stout.

Like with previous promotions during the pandemic, the TinCaps have partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing to bring fans this unique seasonal sampler. The package also includes a tasting guide with details on each beverage.

The St. Patrick's Day package costs $34.95, plus tax.

TinCaps St. Patrick's Day Package

- 1 bag of Parkview Field's famous seasoned pretzels

- 4 mini-batting helmet cups

- 2 cans of Murphy's Irish Stout

- 2 cans of Rebel Hard Coffee Irish Cream

- 2 bottles of Killian's Irish Red

- 2 bottles of 3 Floyds Brian Boru

- 2 bottles of Greenbush DunegrÃ¤s

- 2 bottles of Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

