TinCaps Special Edition Valentine's Day Packages on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering fans a special edition Valentine's Day Package. The team is selling a seasonal 12-pack of adult beverages, as well as a trio of wines, wine glasses, chocolate brownies, and even a romantic candle. Fans have the option of purchasing one item or everything.

Online orders are due by Monday, Feb. 8 (8 p.m.) with convenient, contactless pickup at Parkview Field on Friday, Feb. 12.

"We love our fans and can't wait until the day when Parkview Field is rocking again for a baseball game," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Until then, we continue to look for creative ways to engage with and serve our fans. So many have enjoyed our Meal Kits and Holiday Survival Packages that we were asked to come up with something new for Valentine's. A lot of fans have appreciated the convenience of our program, not to mention the benefit of being able to sample different drinks."

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing to bring fans this unique 12-pack sampler (listed below) that features not only a flavorful variety of beer, but a cider and seltzer, too. The package also includes a tasting guide with details on each beverage.

A 12-pack drink sampler costs $34.95 (plus tax), while a wine trio that includes a pair of glasses and a candle costs $39.95 (plus tax), and a dozen brownies cost $18.95 (plus tax).

"On behalf of the entire organization, we sincerely appreciate all who have found ways to support us during this pandemic," Nutter said.

As the TinCaps await their 2021 schedule from Major League Baseball, fans are also reminded that they can be "First in Line" for the team's return to Parkview Field. Undated 2021 tickets that come with a cardboard cutout and non-profit partner donation are on sale as well.

Fans can shop for gear, gift cards, and more online at TinCaps.com, too.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was lost, but in December, the TinCaps were invited to be the new High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres-a promotion for the team after playing at the Low-A level since 1993.

TinCaps Valentine's Day 12-Pack Adult Beverage Sampler

- Brooklyn Brewery - Black Chocolate Stout

- Truly Hard Seltzer

- Angry Orchard -- Rosé

- Bell's - No, Yeah (golden ale)

- Bell's - Two Hearted Ale (IPA)

- Dark Horse Brewing - Raspberry Ale

- Leinenkukgel's - Berry Weiss

- New Holland - Dragon's Milk White

- Peroni

- Samuel Adams - Cherry Wheat

- Sun King - Orange Vanilla Sunlight

- Upland - Champagne Velvet (pilsener)

TinCaps Valentine's Day Wine Trio

- Cabernet

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

