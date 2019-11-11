TinCaps Seek Military Salutes for 2020 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, along with OmniSource LLC and Steel Dynamics Inc., will be saluting our nation's military throughout the 2020 season at Parkview Field. Therefore, the team is looking for nominations of active or veteran military personnel to honor at games. If you have a friend or family member you'd like to see honored, then let the TinCaps know.

Selected nominees will be rewarded with VIP treatment. This includes tickets to the game for them and their family, a behind-the-scenes ballpark tour, and public recognition at the game.

The TinCaps ask that you submit a short essay explaining why the community should know about your hero's story. Submissions can be completed at TinCapsHeroes.com or be sent to TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions Morgan Olson (olson@tincaps.com). You can call Morgan at 260-407-2812 as well.

In 2019, the TinCaps were recognized by the Midwest League for outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community. The TinCaps were one of 14 finalists for Minor League Baseball's Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award.

Throughout their existence in Fort Wayne, which is home to the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard and the 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment of the Army National Guard, the TinCaps have honored the military in a variety of ways. That includes a yearly Military Appreciation Night when military members-active duty and veterans-as well as their families are offered complimentary tickets, thanks to donations by the San Diego Padres, OmniSource, and Steel Dynamics. In 2019, the TinCaps raised more than $10,000 for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana as the team auctioned off special patriotic jerseys worn on the Fourth of July and camouflaged jerseys on Military Appreciation Night.

The TinCaps also have special partnerships with the Northeast Indiana Military Assistance Network and the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. Additionally, this year the TinCaps teamed with the local chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to dedicate a POW/MIA Chair at Parkview Field.

Another special moment of the 2019 season at Parkview Field came on July 22 when Air Force Tech Sergeant Anthony Krock returned from deployment by surprising his wife and baby daughter on the field during a game.

