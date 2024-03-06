TinCaps Seek Help of Fans for Fort Wayne Daisies Tribute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are asking for assistance from fans. The team would love to hear from the children and grandchildren of former Fort Wayne Daisies players to share stories, photos, newspaper articles, and anything else historical and unique.

If able to assist, fill out this form or contact TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby at 260-407-2809 or feasby@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps are hosting a tribute night to the Daisies on Saturday, June 8 (6:35 p.m.) as the 'Caps play the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). The TinCaps will be wearing special Daisies-themed uniforms for this game.

During the evening, fans also can expect to see former players from the Daisies and other All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) teams in attendance. Family and friends of AAGPBL alumni from other teams are also invited to reach out to the TinCaps.

The TinCaps will be honoring and recognizing these women for their community contributions and the legacy they built in the game of baseball. In addition, this night will also feature Postgame Fireworks.

From 1945-54, the Daisies represented Fort Wayne in the AAGPBL. The Daisies finished in first place in the regular season in three consecutive years from '52-54. Led by stars such as Betty Foss and Joanne Weaver, Fort Wayne qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the championship series four times.

While the TinCaps had welcomed AAGPBL alums in the past, the celebrations in 2022 and '23 were the best yet with five alumnae in attendance. In partnership with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the TinCaps raised funds to install a new monument at Memorial Park, where the Daisies once played.

The AAGPBL, which operated from 1943-54, has been famously recognized over the years in a variety of ways, such as a special exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the movie A League of Their Own.

The 2024 TinCaps season begins April 5, with Opening Day at Parkview Field set for April 9 against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) Tickets to all games, including the Daisies Throwback Night, are on sale at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. Click here to see what other promotions the TinCaps have planned for the year.

