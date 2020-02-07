TinCaps Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

February 7, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In advance of single game tickets going on sale on Wednesday (Feb. 12), the Fort Wayne TinCaps have released their promotional schedule for the 2020 season at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have a jam-packed calendar of promotions that begins with Opening Day on Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.), and includes celebrity appearances, brand new highlights, and a Minor League Baseball-high 29 postgame fireworks shows .

In 2020, Parkview Field will welcome Leslie David Baker a.k.a. Stanley Hudson from The Office on Friday, July 17, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for Pro Wrestling Night on Friday, Aug. 21. Two players from the Indianapolis Colts will also be in attendance for Colts At Bat on Thursday, May 14.

Another date many fans will be sure to circle on their calendar is Sunday, July 5, when the first 2,000 fans to enter Parkview Field will receive a Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead. The San Diego Padres star shortstop played for the TinCaps in 2017, and at just 18 years old, set the franchise's single-season record for home runs.

The TinCaps will host their first ever Sensory Friendly Game on Tuesday, July 28, when fans can expect softer music, more spacious seating options, and other accommodations to support families who are affected by sensory-processing challenges.

Other new promotions for the 2020 season include several group trivia nights, plus a theme night dedicated to fans of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer. On top of that, the 'Caps are also introducing coffee to their season-long lineup of beverage tastings.

Meanwhile, the team is still offering many of its most popular past promotions, like Star Wars Night, multiple Princess Nights, Comic Book Hero Night, Wands and Wizards Night, and visits from national entertainers like Jake the Diamond Dog and the ZOOperstars!

As previously announced, 2020 will also feature the debut of other new promotions, such as Paws and Claws Nights on Wednesdays and DÃ­as de La Familia, when the TinCaps will take on the identity of Manzanas Luchadoras for select games.

The TinCaps' 70-game regular season home schedule runs through Labor Day (Sept. 7). Along the way, the team is home on the Fourth of July, Father's Day, and during the Three Rivers Festival. Click here for the full schedule of game dates and times.

Beginning Feb. 12, tickets can be purchased at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at Parkview Field. Fans who buy tickets at the ballpark between 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday will be treated to a free breakfast buffet. (Season ticket packages and group outings are already on sale.)

Theme Nights

- Colts At Bat (Thursday, May 14)

- Star Wars Night (Friday, May 22)

- Princess Nights (Friday, May 29 and Monday, July 20)

- Comic Book Hero Night (Monday, June 8)

- Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer Night (June 19)*

- Office Night featuring an appearance by "Stanley Hudson" (Friday, July 17)

- Wands and Wizards Night (Friday, Aug. 7)

- Pro Wrestling Night featuring an appearance by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat (Friday, Aug. 21)

Cause Nights

- Turn the Park Pink for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (Saturday, May 16)

- Cancer Survivors Night, supporting the Parkview Cancer Institute (Saturday, June 20)

- Peanut-Free Nights (Wednesday, July 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 18)

- Sensory Friendly Night (Tuesday, July 28)*

- Military Appreciation Night pres. by OmniSource, Steel Dynamics and the Padres (Monday, Aug. 24)

Day of the Week Promotions

- Sundays: Postgame Autographs presented by Subway

- Mondays: Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods

- Tuesdays: San Diego Padres Affiliation Appreciation*

- Wednesdays: Paws and Claws Nights presented by Law's Country Kennel*

- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays presented by Rudy's

- Fridays: Theme Nights

- Saturdays: National Entertainment Acts

Giveaways

- Magnet Schedule (April 13-14, April 16-19)

- Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead presented by Parkview Health (Sunday, July 5)**

- Wall Calendar (Sept. 4-7)

Trivia Nights

- Star Wars Trivia (Thursday, May 14)*

- Seinfeld Trivia (Wednesday, June 10)

- The Office Trivia (Thursday, July 9)*

- General Trivia (Wednesday, Aug. 12)*

National Entertainment Acts

- BirdZerk! (Saturday, May 30 and Saturday, Aug. 22)

- Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Saturday, May 16 and Saturday, June 27)

- Jake the Diamond Dog (Saturday, July 4 and Monday, Aug. 10)

- ZOOperstars! (Saturday, July 18)

- QuickChange (Saturday, Aug. 8)

- Daniel D., Contemporary Violinist (Saturday, Sept. 5)

Los DÃ­as de la Familia*

- Las Manzanas Luchadoras vs. Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin (May 1-3)

- Las Manzanas Luchadoras vs. Los Cabritos Maldichos de South Bend (June 26-28)

Beverage Tastings

- Beer Tastings (Friday, May 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 11)

- Wine Tastings (Friday, April 17 and Tuesday, July 28)

- Martini Tasting (Tuesday, June 9)

- Margarita Tasting (Friday, May 15)

- Bourbon Tasting (Wednesday, July 15)

- Coffee Tasting (Sunday, April 19)*

Scout Overnights

- Boy Scouts of America (Saturday, May 16 and Friday, June 19)

- Girl Scouts (Friday, May 29)

*NEW for 2020

**First 2,000 fans to enter gates

Note: All dates and events are subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 7, 2020

TinCaps Release 2020 Promotional Schedule - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.