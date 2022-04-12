TinCaps Rally Back to Edge Cubs 5-3

Fort Wayne, IN - If there's one overarching theme to start this week's six-game series between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps, it's star power. In a back-and-forth series opening duel from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, the TinCaps defeated the Cubs 5-3 by scoring five unanswered runs after South Bend took a 3-0 lead after an inning of play.

The night got started with a statement made by the Cubs in the top of the 1st, as South Bend loaded the bases against Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela. With the bags packed, Matt Mervis stepped in and cracked a double over the stretching glove of right fielder Joshua Mears. The ball rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Yohendrick Piñango, Alexander Canario, and Bradlee Beesley all to score.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, that is all that they would get against Fort Wayne pitching. The rest the evening, the TinCaps stood strong. Over the next five innings, only three South Bend batters came to the plate in each frame. In that matter of time, the Cubs got base runners in three of the innings, but they were quickly swept off the base-paths on a pick-off and two double plays.

While their pitching backed them up, the TinCaps manufactured runs in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. Their run in the 2nd was charged to starting pitcher Daniel Palencia, who made his Midwest League debut, walked four batters and struck out four others in 2.2 innings of work. The right-hander, who was acquired from the Oakland Athletic by the Chicago Cubs last year in the Andrew Chafin trade, touched 100 MPH numerous times on the night.

Justin Lopez tied the game in inning number-five on a sharp double to the right-center field gap. Fort Wayne later took the lead when 2020 San Diego Padres first-round pick Robert Hassell III took reliever Manuel Espinoza deep on a towering drive over the left field wall.

Hassell was selected just eight picks before the Cubs drafted Ed Howard in the 2020 MLB Draft. In the Fort Wayne batting order, their two, three, and four slots are packed with three top-20 San Diego prospects in Hassell, Mears, and Brandon Valenzuela.

Out of the South Bend bullpen late in the game, right-handers Bradford Deppermann and Nicholas Padilla kept things close as they fired 2.1 combined innings of scoreless relief.

The Cubs had their big opportunity to make their own comeback in the top of the 8th as they put the tying run on base when Howard singled and Piñango reached on a fielding error. With two outs, the stanza ended on a strikeout by right-hander Sam Keating.

With the loss, the Cubs drop to 1-3 on the season and will send 2021 Cubs first-round draft pick Jordan Wicks to the mound on Wednesday night. First pitch from Parkview Field is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

