TinCaps, PNC Bank Going to Bat for Small Business

February 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps in collaboration with PNC Bank will continue its program

"Going To Bat for Small Business" for the 2024 season. The program will provide an opportunity for small businesses to be selected from a pool of peers for their business accomplishments and positive community impact in northern Indiana. Two businesses will be chosen as the 2024 winners and recognized this summer with hospitality and marketing assets valued at over $8,000 for each winner. Last season's winners were Kanela Blended Drinks, Coffee and Bites and Standing Ovation Performance Apparel.

"Small businesses are the cornerstone of our neighborhoods and play a critical role in fueling economic growth, job creation, innovation and diversity in our communities. We are excited to see this campaign continue and build momentum as we look to recognize the terrific small businesses contributing to Fort Wayne's success," said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana.

Small business owners in Allen County and the immediate surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated. One nomination round will take place from Feb 29-April 30, 2024. Two winners will be selected from the nomination pool. The nomination portal opens at 10:00 a.m., Feb. 29 and closes at 5:00 p.m., April 30. Nominations can be submitted here.

"The TinCaps are excited to continue this campaign with PNC Bank in our market. Our small business community is valuable to our city, especially to the growth of downtown Fort Wayne," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We thank PNC for their dedication and commitment to the 'Going to Bat for Small Business' program and our partnership to make a positive difference in our community and help spotlight our small businesses.

The 2024 small business honorees will be selected by a committee comprised of representatives from small business support organizations, economic development professionals, local media members and other small business advocates. The selection committee will evaluate businesses on key criteria such as unique products or services offered, compelling growth story, value provided in the community and future plans to provide a positive impact in the community.

PNC Bank and the TinCaps will recognize the selected small businesses during on-field pre-game ceremonies June 5 and Aug. 1. The TinCaps and PNC will provide each winner with a marketing package valued at more than $8,000 to help the businesses generate brand awareness. Assets include a luxury suite night, in-game radio and tv mentions, in-park recognition, customized gift, complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to TinCaps fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.

This is the 21st straight season PNC has supported the TinCaps organization. "Going To Bat for Small Business" is an extension of PNC's support. Since 2020, PNC Bank has launched similar initiatives with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals with expected growth in new markets this summer.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.