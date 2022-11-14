TinCaps Partner with Locally-Owned Hop River & Five Star Distributing for Holiday Spirit Beer Sampler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are getting into the holiday spirit. In partnership with locally-owned Hop River Brewing and Five Star Distributing, the TinCaps are offering fans a unique, holiday season-themed 12-pack beer sampler.

Fans can place an online order through Monday, Dec. 12 (11:45 a.m. deadline) for convenient, curbside pickup at Parkview Field on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Click here to order.

Just in time for the holidays, the assortment of seasonal beverages features a variety of styles, including porters, ales, and IPAs. See list below. Priced at $34.95, a TinCaps Holiday Season Beer Sampler makes for a great gift, whether you're treating someone else, or even yourself. Packages include a tasting guide and more add-ons.

"Our seasonal beer packages have continued to be a hit with fans for a few years now, so we're still offering them during our baseball off-season," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Hop River and Five Star are amazing partners for us and we're always looking to support local businesses like ourselves."

Speaking of the holidays, the TinCaps are set to kick off the season with Parkview Field's Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as part of Downtown Fort Wayne's Night of Lights. A limited number of heated, indoor luxury suites are available, as are tickets with access to the Suite Level Lounge bar. Click here for more details.

Parkview Field is also hosting the annual Erin's House Lights of Love Memorial from Nov. 23-Dec. 4. In addition, Parkview Field is booking holiday parties and batting cage rentals.

Meanwhile, The Orchard Team Store will have extended hours during the holiday season. On top of the ballpark shop's regular hours (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Fridays), The Orchard will be open until 8:30 p.m. during the Holiday Fireworks on Nov. 23, open early at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and be open on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. The store will have extended hours in December, too. Items in the recently restocked shop will include a brand new Marvel-designed TinCaps hat. Fans can also click here to shop online.

The TinCaps, High-A Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are set to begin their 2023 season on April 6 at West Michigan, while Opening Day at Parkview Field is on deck for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains. Fans can already purchase season tickets and book group outings. Click here for the schedule and more details.

TinCaps Holiday Season 12-Pack Sampler

Fat Bob's Porter (Hop River)

Hop Raker (Hop River)

Holiday Ale (New Belgium)

Holiday White Ale (Sam Adams)

Holiday Cheer (Shiner)

4 Elf (Dark Horse)

White Chocolate Moo Hoo (Terrapin)

Alpha Klaus (3 Floyds)

Fistmas (Revolution)

Winter Lager (Sam Adams)

Quite Brite (Bell's)

Tend (Half Acre)

