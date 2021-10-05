TinCaps Oktoberfest Beer Sampler on Sale

October 5, 2021 - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Back by popular demand, the TinCaps are offering fans the chance to order a unique 12-pack of seasonal beers. In the spirit of Oktoberfest, fans have until Monday, Oct. 18 to purchase this special sampler of a dozen beers to be picked up at Parkview Field on Friday, Oct. 22.

The libations lineup features fall favorites from craft-beer brands around the region and beyond. The TinCaps have partnered with locally-owned Five Star Distributing for this promotion. One 12-pack is available for $34.95 plus tax. (See beverage list below.)

"After losing our season in 2020, we pivoted to selling meal kits and seasonal beverage packages," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "This proved to be so popular, we wanted to let our fans take advantage of it again thanks to our friends at Five Star Distributing. You literally can't get a variety pack like this anywhere else, and you can't beat the convenience."

In 2020, the TinCaps garnered national attention from the likes of Sports Illustrated for their creative food and beverage pivot. Now, even after having a successful return to the field in 2021, the team is running it back.

"As the weather begins to cool down and folks are sitting down to enjoy MLB's postseason, football, and more, here's an easy way to stock the fridge with in-demand drinks," Nutter said.

All orders will be placed online and picked up from Parkview Field's Diamond Lot in quick and contactless fashion. Packages include a taste guide, cups, and more.

TinCaps Oktoberfest Sampler

- Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

- Bells Special Double Cream Stout

- Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest

- Leinenkugel Oktoberfest

- New Holland Dragon's Milk White

- Paulaner Oktoberfest

- Revolution Oktoberfest

- Sam Adams Jack-O

- Sam Adams Octoberfest

- Shoreline Oktoberfest

- Upland Oktoberfest

- Warsteiner Premium Dunkel

