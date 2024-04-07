TinCaps Nearly Throw No-Hitter in Season's First Win

MIDLAND, Michigan - The TinCaps one-hit the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) in a 2-0 win at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon for the team's first victory of the year. With catcher Ethan Salas (MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect) behind the plate, starting pitcher Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) teamed with relievers José Geraldo, Miguel Cienfuegos, Francis Peña, and Ryan Och for the shutout.

Fort Wayne (1-2) carried a no-hit bid into the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out in the frame, Great Lakes (2-1) first baseman Kyle Nevin singled up the middle. Ironically, Nevin's father, Phil, who played 12 seasons in the big leagues, including with the Padres, once broke up a no-hit effort by Randy Johnson in the ninth inning of an MLB game in 1997.

Nevertheless, Lesko went the first four innings with one strikeout. Geraldo fanned two in the fifth. Then Cienfuegos struck out five over two perfect frames, earning the win. Peña pitched the eighth and Och recorded the save with three Ks.

Offensively, the TinCaps took the lead in the third. Salas singled and stole second base. With two outs, designated hitter Griffin Doersching doubled off the wall in left to score Salas.

The 'Caps added an insurance run in the sixth when shortstop Nik McClaughry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Doersching, with his family in the crowd celebrating his father's birthday, doubled twice in the game.

Salas also drew a walk and, defensively, caught the only runner that tried to steal against him.

The Loons drew drew five walks and had one batter hit.

