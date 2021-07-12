TinCaps Military Appreciation Day Set for August 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering again with OmniSource LLC, Steel Dynamics Inc., and the San Diego Padres to welcome military personnel to Parkview Field for Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, Aug. 29 (1:05 p.m.) when the team hosts the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

Complimentary tickets are currently available at TinCapsMilitary.com for military families-both active and veteran-to enjoy the game on Aug. 29, thanks to the generosity of OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, the Padres, and caring individual donors.

The Padres, Fort Wayne's Major League Baseball affiliate, are underwriting the costs for 1,000 tickets for military families. The San Diego Padres are proud to partner with the TinCaps in support of military and charity initiatives in the Fort Wayne area. The Padres had the first military outreach program in professional sports and theirs is currently the largest in MLB.

"The events of the last year-plus have given us pause to prioritize what really matters," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Supporting our military for the sacrifices they make is at the top of the list. We're so grateful for partners like OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres that help us thank the military in our area."

In 2019, the TinCaps were a finalist for Minor League Baseball's Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, which recognizes outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.

The TinCaps are also continuing their partnerships with multiple military organizations, offering military personnel in attendance the chance to visit kiosks highlighting many of the support organizations and offerings available to military in the region.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans with questions can contact Morgan Warnock at 260-482-6400 or warnock@tincaps.com.

In addition, the TinCaps continue to take nominations for the team's Hero of the Game throughout the season. Click here for more details.

With Parkview Field back to full capacity for games, the TinCaps have added to their promotional schedule with more Fireworks Nights, Theme Nights, and other events like Scout Nights.

