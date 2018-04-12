TinCaps Lead Early, But Fall in Series Finale
April 12, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - TinCaps designated hitter Luis Campusano homered for the first time this season, but the TinCaps gave up eleven runs in the seventh inning to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) and fell, 13-4.
Lansing (5-3) sent 16 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh inning. The scoring started when Chavez Young doubled on a fly ball to right field, scoring Matt Morgan, which at the time tied the game, 3-3.
With two runners in scoring position and no outs, Kevin Vicuna tripled on a line drive to right field, scoring Cullen Large and Young to take the first lead of the game for the Lugnuts.
Lansing capped off the eleven-run inning with a three-run triple from Young that scored Christian Williams, Brock Lundquist, and Morgan to take a commanding lead, 13-3.
Fort Wayne (1-7) started the scoring back in the bottom of the first inning. After two singles by the third baseman Justin Lopez and the left fielder Tirso Ornelas, Campusano belted a 2-0 fastball over the right field wall to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead.
The Lugnuts got one run back in the fifth and sixth inning to set up for the outburst in the top of the seventh.
Even with the outcome, the TinCaps out hit Lansing on the day, twelve to eleven. Ornelas recorded the first three hit game of the year for the TinCaps.
Next Game:
Friday, April 13 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mason Thompson
- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Tobias Myers
Listen: ESPN 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
