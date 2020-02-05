TinCaps Holding National Anthem Auditions for 2020 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are set to host auditions to perform the National Anthem before a game at Parkview Field during the 2020 season.

Singers, instrumentalists, and groups are welcomed to try out. Auditions will be held at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Feb. 18 (4-6 p.m.), Thursday, Feb. 20 (4-6 p.m.), and Saturday, Feb. 22 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). Those interested in trying out MUST schedule a tryout time in advance by contacting Sarah Kendall at 260-407-2808 or kendall@tincaps.com .

Note: In recent years, all tryout spots have been filled within 24-48 hours. Therefore, if interested in auditioning, schedule a tryout slot as quickly as possible.

Keep in mind, not everyone who tries out will earn an opportunity to perform before a game. Tryout participants will be evaluated by TinCaps staff members and local musicians.

Those who are selected to perform the National Anthem at one of the team's 70 scheduled regular season games will receive four tickets to the game at which they perform. ( Click here for the team's 2020 schedule.)

Opening Day 2020 at Parkview Field is Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons.

2020 TinCaps National Anthem Audition Key Details

- When:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 (4-6 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 20 (4-6 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

- Where: Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge

- Who to Contact to Schedule Tryout: Sarah Kendall ( kendall@tincaps.com, 260-407-2808)

