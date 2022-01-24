TinCaps Holding Mascot Tryouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are holding tryouts to be the team's mascot for the upcoming 2022 season.

Auditions will be held at the team's ballpark, Parkview Field, on Saturday, February 5 and Saturday, February 19 from 12 - 2 p.m. on both days.

The team is looking for friendly and energetic individuals to serve as Johnny TinCap, one of the most recognizable faces in not only the Fort Wayne area, but across all of Minor League Baseball. Previous experience as a mascot or entertainer is preferred, but not required.

This is a paid, seasonal, part-time position. Tryouts must be scheduled in advance. TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby will be in contact with those who submit the form to confirm the tryout date/time and other details.

Questions can be directed to Brenda by phone (260-407-2809) or email (feasby@tincaps.com).

"These are big shoes to fill to be Johnny TinCap - figuratively and literally," Feasby said. "Johnny plays a key role in helping create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans in our community. And anyone who suits up as Johnny will certainly be a very valued and appreciated member of our TinCaps family."

Click here for the TinCaps' 2022 schedule, which includes 66 home games from April 12 - September 4. Team members are not expected to work all 66 games, though the more availability the better.

The TinCaps are also hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time positions at Parkview Field. Those interested can apply at TinCapsJobs.com.

Season tickets and group outings are currently on sale, while tickets to single games will go on sale in mid-February (date to be announced soon).

Thanks in part to Johnny TinCap, Parkview Field has been rated by Stadium Journey as the No. 1 game-day experience for fans out of all 120 Minor League Baseball ballparks, including in 2021.

