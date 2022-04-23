TinCaps Games Information: April 23 at Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-5) @ Lansing Lugnuts (4-8)

Saturday, April 23 (5:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Michigan | Games 4 & 5 of 6 in Series | Away Games 7 & 8 of 66 | Games 13 & 14 of 132

Game 1: LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Jeff Criswell

Game 2: LHP Noel Vela vs. RHP Stevie Emanuels

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan and Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: After the TinCaps lost to the Lugnuts, 2-0, in Lansing, Thursday, rain postponed play on Friday.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps have hit 13 home runs - tied with Cedar Rapids and Dayton for most in the Midwest League despite playing one fewer game than the Kernels and Dragons.

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while also comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Joshua Mears has a wRC+ of 198 (5th highest in the MWL), while Robert Hassell III ranks 7th at 178.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in walks (14) and BB% (26%). He also ranks 3rd in runs (12) and is tied for 4th in stolen bases (5) and 9th in OBP (.434).

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in MWL in stolen bases (7) and is 2nd in hits (19). He ranks 3rd in AVG (.396), 5th in total bases (26), 5th in RBIs (10), 6th in runs (9), 9th in home runs (2), and 9th in OPS (.965). He also has the 7th lowest K% (15%) and 3rd lowest swinging strike rate (6.5%).

JOSHUA MEARS: Leads the MWL in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (10). He ranks 2nd in home runs (5), 2nd in RBIs (13), 2nd in total bases (32), 6th in SLG (.711), 6th in OPS (1.076), 6th in runs (9).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Ranks 7th the MWL in BB% (23%) and 7th in walks (10). He's also 9th in BB/K (0.91) and 8th in OBP (.442).

JARRYD DALE: In the MWL, ranks 10th in walks (9) and 9th in home runs (2).

RIPKEN REYES: Has the lowest swinging strike rate (4%) and the 5th lowest K% in the MWL (14%). Also has been hit by the 2nd most pitches (3).

TICK TOCK: The 'Caps and Lugnuts played a 1 hour, 59-minute game Thursday night. This is the second time this year that Fort Wayne has played a <2-hour game. The previous sprint was versus South Bend on Friday, April 15. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps infielder Gabriel Arias made his MLB debut Wednesday with the Cleveland Guardians. The 22-year-old became the 202nd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 37 'Caps in The Show (not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who've been on the Injured List). Last year, 58 Fort Wayne alumni played in the bigs.

LOCAL GUYS: Norwell grad and 2014-15 TinCap Josh VanMeter hit his 1st home run of the season Tuesday with the Pirates... North Side grad Zach McKinstry was called up from Triple-A by the Dodgers Wednesday... Earlier this week, Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier and the Rays played the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where his brother, Dan, is the head grounds keeper.

