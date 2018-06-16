TinCaps Game Notes: June 16 vs. Great Lakes (Game 68)

June 16, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-37, 6th MWL East) vs. Great Lakes Loons (24-42, 8th)

LHP MacKenzie Gore vs. LHP Victor Gonzalez

Saturday, June 16 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. (Game 68)

FRIDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Loons, 5-2.

ROCK THE VOTE: The TinCaps and Parkview Field are in the "finals" of BallparkDigest.com's "Best of the Ballparks" contest for Low-A. Fort Wayne is matched up against the home of the South Bend Cubs. Fans can vote online through Tuesday at 5 p.m. The TinCaps won this subjective contest in 2016. South Bend stole the title last year. Objectively, Stadium Journey has named Parkview Field the best ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball 4 years in a row and 6 of the last 7 years.

5-FOR-5 CLUB: Robbie Podorsky went 5-for-5 with a triple, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a spectacular diving catch in left field on Friday. Podorsky became the first TinCap to have a 5-hit game since Franmil Reyes did on Labor Day 2015. (Reyes is now with the Padres in the majors.) Of note, Podorsky is listed at 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, while Reyes stands at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

ORNELAS ON BASE: Tirso Ornelas is on a 19-game on-base streak, which is the 2nd longest active streak in the Midwest League. (Lake County infielder Tyler Friis is on a 24-game streak. The longest in the league this year: 31 games, Michael Beltre, Dayton.) Since May 24, Ornelas has hit .304 with a .410 OBP. He has 5 doubles, 2 triples, 3 homers, and 11 RBIs during the run.

LEASHER AS A PIGGYBACKER: Aaron Leasher has worked out of the bullpen 3 times this season rather than starting. In 13 innings of relief, Leasher hasn't allowed a run while striking out 17. He's yielded just 4 walks, 6 hits, and a hit batter.

ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn passed away at the age of 54. "Mr. Padre" played in an exhibition game in Fort Wayne against the Wizards at Memorial Stadium in 1999. Though he was on the disabled list, Gwynn also came to the Summit City with San Diego in 2001. Gwynn finished his 20-year MLB career with a .338 batting average and a .388 on-base percentage. He had 3,141 hits, was a 15-time All-Star, 8-time NL batting champ, 5-time Gold Glove winner, and twice led the Pads to the World Series.

HOME SWEET HOME: On Friday the TinCaps began a stretch of 10 consecutive home games. The TinCaps are 19-14 at home this season, which includes winning 11 of their last 15 here. Fort Wayne is slashing .261/.348/.367 at home this year against .216/.298/.317 on the road. Fort Wayne has averaged 5.2 runs per game at home and 3.6 per game on the road. Individually, Luis Campusano is leading the way at home with a .354.451/.419 line, while Tirso Ornelas is at .326/.436/.435.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Jeisson Rosario is 5th in runs (42), tied for 7th in walks (38), and tied for 8th in OBP (.387) ... Esteury Ruiz 3rd in SB (20).

ADVANCED STATS LEAGUE LEADERS: Jeisson Rosario is 7th in Line Drive % (25%) and 10th in BB% (15%)... Tirso Ornelas is 7thth lowest in Swing and Miss% (7%).

BURGEONING BULLPEN: TinCaps relievers have posted an 3.42 ERA in their last 48 games. In this time, the 'pen has been led by Travis Radke, Caleb Boushley, Evan Miller, and Ben Sheckler. Through the first 19 games of the year, the bullpen had a 7.47 ERA.

ALL-STARS: 4 TinCaps are Midwest League All-Stars (C Luis Campusano, LHP Aaron Leasher, LHP Nick Margevicius, and LHP Travis Radke).

