TinCaps Game Notes: Fort Wayne at South Bend (Game 128)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-31, 59-68) @ South Bend Cubs (26-33, 60-68)

RHP Luis PatiÃ±o vs. RHP Ryan Williams

Friday, Aug. 24 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - 7:35 PM (Game 128/138)

THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps hit 3 home runs in a game for only the second time this season, but lost on the road to the Great Lakes Loons, 9-6. Jack Suwinski (10), Gabriel Arias (5), and Jalen Washington (7) all went deep. The only other game this season in which the 'Caps hit 3 homers was July 25 @ Dayton (12-0 win).

PATINO: Among MWL pitchers with 70+ IP this year, Luis PatiÃ±o ranks 1st in FIP (2.39), 2nd in K% (29%), 2nd in HR/9 (0.11), 3rd in Swing & Miss % (16%), 4th in K-BB% (22%), 5th in ERA (2.21), 6th in K/9 (10.59), and 10th in WHIP (1.10).

HOT & COLD: After matching their longest winning streak of the season with 6 in a row from Aug. 12-18, the TinCaps have lost 5 in a row. This is Fort Wayne's longest skid since starting the season 0-6.

LACK OF TIMELY HITTING: During their current 5-game skid, the TinCaps are 6-for-39 (.153 AVG) with runners in scoring position with 30 left on base. On the year, Fort Wayne has batted .244 with RISP.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 17-23 (.425) in 1-run games this year. That's the 2nd lowest winning percentage in 1-run games in the MWL this year (only Burlington has been less successful at 12-30). Fort Wayne is 11-18 (.379) in 2-run games - 3rd worst in the league. So that's a 28-41 (.405) mark in 1 or 2-run games.

CHANGIN: With the debuts of Michael Cantu and Gabe Mosser on Thursday, the TinCaps have now used 53 different players on the team this season (22 position players and 31 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 53 players during the regular season in 2017. In 2016, the 'Caps had a franchise record 63 players over the course of the regular season.

ALL ROSY: In the MWL, Jeisson Rosario ranks tied for 6th in runs (73), tied for 5th in walks (64), and 8th in OBP (.379). Looking to advanced stats, he's 8th in BB/K (0.67), 9th in BB% (13%), and 11th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.283/.376/.390 with 16 extra-base hits in 51 games).

MILLER MASHING: In his first 15 games as a TinCap since making his debut Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .371/.385/.581 with 7 doubles (tied for most in Class A), 2 homers, and 5 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half of the year was 2014 when Trea Turner slashed .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 22 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the 2nd highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.067. Suwinski has slashed .358/.413/.654 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, and 21 RBIs in this range. In his first 78 games of the season, Suwinski was at .202/.274/.326 with 10 doubles, and 5 homers.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 7 of his last 8 games going back to last Thursday. In 30 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .292/.390/.519 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, and 16 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12.

RUIZ RIGHTING SHIP: Entering Aug. 12, Esteury Ruiz's OBP had fallen to .312, the lowest it had been since April 28. But Ruiz is now on a 9-game on-base streak over which he's 9-for-29 (.310) with a double, triple, homer, 3 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. Ruiz ranks 4th in the MWL in stolen bags for the year (41). He has the most stolen bases for a TinCap since Mallex Smith swiped 46 in the first half of 2014.

WASH ON ROAD: Jalen Washington has hit 6 of his 7 home runs on the road this season. Washington is slashing .216/.297/.295 in 44 home games, while he's at .264/.388/.446 in 46 on the road.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.16).

WALKING WOUNDED: 8 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), and OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

EASTERN DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record Games Back of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 30-30 - -

West Michigan 29-30 0.5 -

-----------------------------------

Fort Wayne 27-31 2.0 1.5

South Bend 26-33 3.5 3.0

Lake County 25-34 4.5 4.0

Dayton 24-36 6.0 5.5

Bowling Green (division winner) and Lansing (wild card) clinched playoff spots in the first half. They'll play each other in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the playoffs. The top seed in the second half and the second half wild card winner will face each other in the other opening round Eastern Division matchup. The wild card team will host Game 1, with the higher seed hosting Game 2, and if necessary Game 3.

AROUND THE DIVISION: Great Lakes is @ West Michigan tonight... Lansing is @ Dayton... and Lake County is @ Bowling Green.

