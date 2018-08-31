TinCaps Game Notes: August 31 vs. Lake County (Game 135/138)

August 31, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-34, 63-71) vs. Lake County Captains (27-38, 56-79)

RHP Mason Thompson vs. RHP Nick Gallagher

Friday, Aug. 31 - Parkview Field - 7:05 PM (Game 135/138)

WATCH: Comcast Network 81

LISTEN: espnfortwayne.com

THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Captains, 12-4. This was the first time Fort Wayne lost a game by more than 3 runs since a 6-2 setback to Burlington on July 18.

CYCLE: On Monday in South Bend, Gabriel Arias became just the second player in Fort Wayne's 26-year franchise history to hit for the cycle as he went 5-for-6 with 5 RBIs. The first, and only other, player to hit for the cycle with Fort Wayne was Rene Lopez on May 27, 1993 vs. the Beloit Brewers at Memorial Stadium... Owen Miller hit for the cycle on May 13 for Illinois State against Valparaiso. Last July, playing for the Lakeshore Chinooks of the collegiate Northwoods League, Miller hit for the cycle twice in a 3-game span.

ALL ROSY: In the MWL, Jeisson Rosario ranks 5th in walks (66), tied for 6th in runs (77), and 7th in OBP (.374). Looking to advanced stats, he's tied for 8th in BB/K (0.65), tied for 8th in BB% (13%), and 9th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has hit better since the break (.276/.366/.390 with 17 extra-base hits in 57 games).

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 29 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the 2nd highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.029. Suwinski has slashed .364/.431/.598 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, and 23 RBIs in this range. In his first 78 games of the season, Suwinski was at .202/.274/.326 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 5 homers. (With 6 triples on the year, Suwinski is tied for 10th most in the MWL..)

MILLER MASHING: In his first 22 games as a TinCap since making his debut Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .367/.396/.556 with 11 doubles (most in the MWL), 2 homers, and 12 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie infielder join them in the second half was 2014 when Trea Turner slashed .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 11 of his last 15 games going back to Aug. 16... In 37 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .294/.373/.537 with 14 doubles (most in MWL), 2 triples, 5 homers and 24 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 13 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12, and a 10-game streak from Aug. 16-25... Arias has played in 120 games (tied for the 7th most in the MWL). His 27 doubles on the year are also top 10.

RUIZ IN RARE AIR: Esteury Ruiz is 1 of 2 players in Minor League and Major League Baseball this season with 10+ homers and 40+ stolen bases. The 19-year-old Ruiz has 12 homers and 45 stolen bases. The only other player in this class: Buddy Reed, who played for the 'Caps last year and now is with Double-A San Antonio. Reed has 12 homers and 50 stolen bags.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (3.0) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.13).

CHANGIN: With the arrival of Agustin Ruiz, the TinCaps have had 55 different players this season (23 position players and 32 pitchers). On Thursday, Joey Cantillo was the 14th starting pitcher the 'Caps have used. Fort Wayne used 53 players during the regular season in 2017. In '16, the 'Caps had a franchise record 63 players over the course of the regular season... Tom Cosgrove is the only pitcher who's remained on the active roster all year... Gabriel Arias, Jeisson Rosario, Esteury Ruiz, Jack Suwinski, and Jalen Washington are the 5 position players who've been active all year.

WALKING WOUNDED: 9 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), INF/OF Olivier Basabe (elbow), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), and OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

EASTERN DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record GB of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 34-32 - -

Fort Wayne* 31-34 2.5 -

-----------------------------------

West Michigan 31-34 2.5 -

South Bend 29-37 5.0 (Eliminated) 2.5

Lake County 27-38 6.5 (Eliminated) 4.0 (Eliminated)

Dayton 25-41 9.0 (Eliminated) 6.5 (Eliminated)

*The TinCaps currently own a 9-7 head-to-head record vs. West Michigan and thus have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Fort Wayne plays @ WM the final 3 games of the regular season... Bowling Green (division winner) and Lansing (wild card) clinched playoff spots in the first half. They'll play each other in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the playoffs. The top seed in the second half and the second half wild card winner will face each other in the other opening round Eastern Division matchup. The wild card team will host Game 1, with the higher seed hosting Game 2, and if necessary Game 3.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.