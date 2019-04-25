TinCaps Game Notes: April 25 at South Bend (Game 20)

April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-9) @ South Bend Cubs (10-9)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Eury Ramos

Thursday, April 25 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 20 / 140)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps dropped the rubber match of their 3-game set with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-2. Catcher Blake Hunt was 1 of 3 'Caps with a 2-hit day, which for him included a solo home run.

SELL-OUT CITY: Wednesday's crowd of 7,125 marked the first sell-out of the season at Parkview Field.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is tied for 2nd in the MWL in strikeouts with 28 & ranks 9th in WHIP (0.93)... Right-hander Gabe Mosser is tied for the lowest WHIP at 0.53... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 6th in Hits (21) & 8th in AVG (.344)... Luis Almanzar is tied for 10th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 4th in Stolen Bases (6)... Catcher Blake Hunt is 7th in RBIs (14)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 8th in Stolen Bases (5)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is 4th in AVG (.355), 5th in Hits (22) & 10th in OBP (.423).

X-TRA: Infielder Xavier Edwards hit a ground-rule double into the left-field bullpen on Wednesday for his first extra-base hit of the season after 16 singles.

TAKE A WALK: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season-tied for the 7th highest BB% in the MWL. Last year as a rookie in the Arizona League he walked at a 14% clip.

TOUGH TO FAN: Infielder Xavier Edwards has struck out in only 10% of his plate appearances this season-the 8th lowest K% in the MWL. Catcher Blake Hunt (12%) is 10th, while infielder Tucupita Marcano (13%) ranks 13th.

BABIP-ed: Infielders Lee Solomon and Tucupita Marcano have had the toughest luck on balls in play so far this season. Solomon's Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) is at .200, tied for the 7th lowest in the MWL. Marcano is also in the bottom 20 at .224. FanGraphs.com says the MLB league average for BABIP is almost always around .300.

DUE: Infielder Luis Almanzar is 0-for-his-last-11 with 7 strikeouts going back to Friday. Almanzar does have 2 walks during the drought.

STREAKING: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton failed to reach base on Wednesday for the first time in a game this season, ending what had been a 14-game on-base streak - tied for the 5th longest in the MWL this year.

FOR STARTERS: Since sweeping a 4-game set from the Dayton Dragons (April 8-11), the 'Caps have dropped the first game in each of their last 4 series.

MORE ON MOSSER: Among MWL pitchers with 10+ IP, he has the best K/BB (16.0) & 4th lowest BB/9 (0.60).

