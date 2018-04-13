TinCaps Game Notes: April 13 at Bowling Green (Game 9)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-7) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-5)

RHP Mason Thompson vs. RHP Tobias Myers

Friday, April 13 - Bowling Green Ballpark - First Pitch 7:35 p.m. (Game 9)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped their series finale at Parkview Field against the Lansing Lugnuts, 13-4. Luis Campusano powered Fort Wayne to a 3-0 lead with a 3-run homer in the first, but Lansing trimmed its deficit with a run in the fifth and another in the sixth. The Lugnuts then seized control with an 11(!)-run seventh, and the TinCaps could only answer with one run in the ninth on a Reinaldo Ilarraza RBI single.

ROSTER MOVES: Righty reliever Adrian Martinez has rejoined the TinCaps after being placed on the Temporary Inactive List Sunday due to a family emergency. Meanwhile, retroactive to Wednesday (April 11), left-hander MacKenzie Gore has been placed on the 7-Day Disabled List due to a blister on his left middle finger.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY: TinCaps players were on the team bus this morning by 6 a.m. The Hot Rods were on the road at South Bend last night and didn't make it back to Bowling Green until about 3 a.m.

LAST TIME HERE: Michel Baez threw 7 scoreless innings with 9 Ks and the TinCaps beat the Hot Rods, 2-1, in Game 1 of the 2017 Midwest League Eastern Division Semifinals on Sept. 6. Catcher A.J. Kennedy hit a 2-run homer in the second that proved to be enough offense as BG only scored a run in the eighth. Fort Wayne then came from behind in Game 2 of the series at home and beat Bowling Green, 6-4, in 10 innings on a walk-off homer by the team's other catcher, Marcus Greene Jr. The TinCaps defeated Dayton in the Eastern Division Championship Series before falling to Quad Cities in the MWL Championship Series.

ALMOST HAD 'EM: The TinCaps have led in 5 of their 7 losses. Fort Wayne coughed up a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth on opening night at Lake County. In their second game of the season, the TinCaps led, 6-1, before eventually succumbing to the Captains, 10-8. Against Lansing, Fort Wayne witnessed a 1-0 edge on Monday, multiple 2-run leads on Tuesday, and a 3-0 advantage on Thursday all evaporate.

YOUNGEST TEAM IN MiLB: The TinCaps feature the 4 youngest players in the league: Justin Lopez (17), Tirso Ornelas (18), Gabriel Arias (18), and Jeisson Rosario. Fort Wayne presently has 10 teenagers on its roster. According to Baseball America, the average age for a TinCaps player to start the year was 20.6. (The average age in the Midwest League was 22 years old.) This theme continues up the ladder for the Padres, who also have the youngest team in the California League (High-A Lake Elsinore) and the Texas League (Double-A San Antonio).

WE'RE No. 1: According to MLB.com, the Padres have the No. 1 ranked farm system in baseball. The TinCaps boast 7 "Top 30" San Diego prospects (see list on right), including MacKenzie Gore (MLB.com's No. 1 LHP).

WHO'S BACK: The TinCaps currently have 9 players on their roster who've played in the Midwest League before (8 from last year plus Carlos Belen from 2016). Fort Wayne manager Anthony Contreras is back for his third season with the club, while pitching coach Burt Hooton is in his sixth year (franchise record). Fielding coach Jhonny Carvajal is in his second year.

260 TO THE SHOW: 25 Fort Wayne alums have played in the bigs so far this season (159 have reached the majors in the franchise's history). In 2017, the total for the season was 44.

