TinCaps Game Information: September 11 vs. Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-60) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (54-58)

Saturday, Sept. 11 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 59 of 60 | Game 113 of 120

LHP Noel Vela (2.39 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Criswell (0.00 ERA - 7.0 IP)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The Lugnuts shut out the TinCaps, 2-0. Fort Wayne went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving 6 runners on base.

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 58 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the 2nd lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A (3.78), as the team has gone 29-29. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest home runs in High-A: 28. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25 and had a 23-31 mark.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps rank 2nd in the HAC in doubles with 202. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 5th with 23.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate... For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.5%). The Padres rank 2nd (10%)... Outfielder Tirso Ornelas has the 4th lowest swing & miss rate in the league, swinging & missing at only about 8% of pitches seen.

THE MORE, THE MERRIER: The TinCaps have utilized 57 players over the course of the season (27 position players, 30 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 58 players over the course of 140 games in 2019. The franchise record is 63 in 2016.

HASSELL'S HISTORIC HOMERS: On Sept. 1 @ Great Lakes, in just his 3rd game with the TinCaps since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III became just the 3rd player in Fort Wayne's 28-season franchise history to hit 3 home runs in a game. The recently-turned 20-year-old joined Jonathan Galvez, a second baseman who homered 3 times at Parkview Field on July 22, 2010, against Peoria, and Jon Benick, who first accomplished the feat on July 3, 2002, against Quad Cities... Hassell had family from Tennessee visiting earlier this week, including family dog Honey, who was at the ballpark for Wednesday's Paws & Claws Night.

ANGELES HIGHLIGHTS: Euribiel Angeles was leading Low-A in batting at .343 when he was called up from Lake Elsinore on Aug. 28. At 19, Angeles is the 2nd youngest hitter in the HAC... On Wednesday he was selected with the 12th overall pick (2nd round) in the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) Draft by the Toros del Este. Last winter their roster featured Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Domingo German, Sixto Sanchez, and Yasiel Puig.

TIRSO TURNS IT UP: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas has hits safely in 10 consecutive starts. In fact, in 15 games since Aug. 25, he's batting .358 with a .452 OBP and .980 OPS.

VALENZUELA'S VALUE: 20-year-old Brandon Valenzuela is the 3rd youngest catcher in the HAC this season. Through 89games since being promoted from Low-A, he's hit .296 with a .474 OBP (10 walks to 10 strikeouts) and 5 RBIs.

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Over his last 21 games, since Aug. 13, infielder Justin Lopez has hit .312 with a .345 OBP and .826 OPS (7 doubles, 2 HR) with 20 RBIs. For the season, his 63 RBIs rank 7th in the HAC.

GIVIN GETS AROUND: Chris Givin is making his 16th start for the 'Caps this year at second base. He's also started 22 at shortstop, 10 at first, and 5 at third.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza is tied for 3rd in the HAC in stolen bases (37).

HOMER DROUGHT: The TinCaps have hit the fewest home runs in High-A (64). Fort Wayne has gone 5 consecutive games without a longball.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 15-9 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-15 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 4-2 in extra-innings.

