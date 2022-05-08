TinCaps Game Information: May 8 at Wisconsin

May 8, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-14) @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (16-10)

Sunday, May 8 (2:10 p.m. ET) | Fox Cities Stadium | Appleton, Wisc. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 15 of 66 | Game 27 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser vs. RHP Max Lazar

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps lost, 6-3, after bringing the tying run to the plate in the top of the 9th. Joshua Mears had a home run and a multi-hit game for the first time since April 23. Ripken Reyes also had two hits in the game, including a triple in the 8th.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.6) and total strikeouts (277).

ROBERT GASSER: Among pitchers with at least 15 IP, Gasser is 10th in K/9 (14). He also allows the 8th lowest line drive % (10.6).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest in AVG (.250), runs (79), HR (18), RBI (70), SLG (.436) and OPS (.775).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL, and all of High-A, in BB (23) and is 2nd in the MWL in runs (23), 3rd in triples (2), and 5th in stolen bases (10). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.21) and has the 7th lowest swinging strike % (8.4).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (35). 2nd in TB (52) and RBI (22), 4th in AVG (.350) and OPS (.951), 6th in OBP (.411) and HR (5), 7th in SB (9) and SLG (.540), 10th in runs (15). Hassell is also 5th in the MWL in swinging strike % (7.4) ...Had reached base safely in all of the first 20 games - has still reached in all but two games.

JOSHUA MEARS: Mears leads the MWL in HR (8) and extra-base hits (13). Ranks 7th in RBI (18), and 9th in total bases (47). Mears is 2nd amongst all High-A players in HR... He already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 10 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 10th in the MWL in doubles (6).

RIPKEN REYES: 5th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (13.9) and 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (6.2%).

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 4th in the MWL at 170.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 203 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 43 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. Last year a record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show.

