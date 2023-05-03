TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at Lake County Captains

May 3, 2023 - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-16) @ Lake County Captains (13-7)

Wednesday, May 3 | 12:05 pm | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. LHP Rodney Boone

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

TRANSACTION CLARIFICAITON: On Sunday, the Padres placed left-handed pitcher Jesus Gonzalez on Fort Wayne's Injured List, after appearing on Thursday night, while right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar remains on the TinCaps' active roster (rather than being reassigned to the Arizona Complex League Padres as righty Keegan Collett came off the Development List).

LAST GAME: TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela homered, but Great Lakes won the final game of a six-game series, 5-2, at Parkview Field Sunday in front of a season-high crowd of 4,656.

FOR PERSPECTIVE: Through 21 games as a TinCap in April 2017 (when the Midwest League was Low-A), Fernando Tatis Jr. slashed .226 / .316 / .345 (.661 OPS) as the team started 7-14. By the end of his time as a TinCap over 117 games, he finished with a line of .281 / .390 / .520 (.910 OPS), and the team went on to the Midwest League Championship Series.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .418, which is good for 9th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 19 walks (21% BB rate), which is tied for the 2nd-most in the MWL and has stolen 7 bases (T-7th).

MERRILL MADNESS: SS Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 69 plate appearances across 17 games, he's struck out only 9 times (13% K-rate), the 7th-lowest rate in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. He's tied for 7th in the MWL with 3 HR.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/DH Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. He's also tied for 7th in the MWL in HR with 3... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

MEARS ON THE RISE: OF Joshua Mears has smacked 2 home runs in the last 3 games he's appeared in. That places him in a tie for 7th in the MWL with 3 HRs so far this season.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last month, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 212 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 46 so far this season.

Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023

