TinCaps Game Information: May 20 vs. Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-7) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6-8)

Thursday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | | Home Game 8 of 60 | Game 14 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Richard Guasch (1.35 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps have won back-to-back games for the second time this season after a 6-3 win over Lansing. 2B Reinaldo Ilarraza tallied a 3-hit night, and DH Tirso Ornelas and 1B Luis Almanzar each had 2-hit games.

A WIN WOULD: Give the TinCaps their first 3 game winning streak of the season. The current back-to-back wins mark just their second two-game winning streak of the season.

WIZARDRY!: Yankees RHP Corey Kluber became the 6th player in the 2021 MLB season to throw an officially acknowledged no-hitter (ARI's Madison Bumgarner's 7-inning no-hitter has not been recognized as such). Kluber spent the second half of the 2008 season with the Fort Wayne Wizards, starting 10 games, amassing a 3.21 ERA, and striking out 72 over 56.0 IP. Current 'Caps manager Anthony Contreras was teammates with Kluber.

RUIZ IN REVIEW: Agustin Ruiz, after tying a franchise record with 8 RBIs in a single game on Tuesday, now has 4 homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games. As a 19-year-old in 2019, Ruiz finished the season with 4 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games. He hit all 4 of those homers between June 8-26. He didn't reach 15 RBIs until his 21st game.

GO FIGURE: Fort Wayne scored a total of 11 runs over a 6 game series at Lake County last week, where the TinCaps lost 5 of 6 to the Captains... Fort Wayne entered Tuesday averaging the fewest runs per game in High-A Central (3.8). Meanwhile, Lansing has the league's lowest ERA (2.61). In the past two games, the 'Caps have put up 19 runs.

TORRID TIRSO: OF Tirso Ornelas had a rough go through his first 9 games, hitting just .088 and .120 on balls in play (BABIP). In the past two games, Ornelas is 5-for-8 with 3 doubles, and has upped his average by 102 points, to .190.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Jawuan Harris: 1st Line Drive % (38%), 5th BB% (20%), 6th OBP (.425), 9th OPS (.909), 2nd in BABIP (.467)... Agustin Ruiz: 2nd RBIs (15), T-4th HR (4)... Jonny Homza: tied 3rd Runs (11), 6th BB% (20%)... Tirso Ornelas: T-2nd in 2B (5)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott: 1st Strikeouts (28), 2nd Average Against (.085), 2nd WHIP (0.47), 2nd ERA (0.60)... Edwuin Bencomo: 3rd ERA (0.93), 4th WHIP (0.72), 4th Average Against (.143), tied 10th Strikeouts (17)... Carter Loewen: T-1st Saves (3)

PARKVIEW FIELD POLICY UPDATES: On Tuesday the TinCaps announced that masks are still encouraged, but no longer mandatory for fans at Parkview Field in outdoor spaces. Additionally, the team laid out a plan for increasing the ballpark's capacity. Currently, with socially distanced seating, the capacity is approximately 3,000, or 30%. Starting June 1, that'll rise to about 4,000, or 40%. Then on June 29, that'll elevate to 6,000-7,000. More details can be found at TinCaps.com.

BEING EXTRA: 30 of Fort Wayne's 87 hits this season have been doubles. That's roughly 34%. The 'Caps have hit 28 doubles, the 2nd most in the league to Lansing's 33. With 4 triples, Fort Wayne is also tied for 2nd in that category, along with Wisconsin and West Michigan, while Cedar Rapids' 5 lead the way.

POWER BALL: The TinCaps have scored 24 of their 61 runs this year via 10 home runs. That's 39% of their run total. (Last year in MLB's regular season, teams scored 43% of their runs by way of homers.)

