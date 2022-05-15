TinCaps Game Information: May 15 at South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-19) @ South Bend Cubs (19-13)

Sunday, May 15 (2:05 p.m. ET) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Road Game 21 of 66 | Game 33 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Joe Nahas

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps rallied from an 8-0 deficit to pull within a run only to ultimately fall, 11-7, at South Bend. Angel Solarte, Jarryd Dale, Olivier Basabe, and Ripken Reyes each tallied 2 hits.

VS. NAHAS: The TinCaps have seen Joe Nahas twice so far this season in long relief, including Tuesday. They've had success against him on both occasions. Over his 7.2 innings, they've slashed .308 / .500 / .538 (1.038 OPS). First baseman Jack Stronach is 2-for-4 with a pair of 2-run homers.

ON DECK: Sunday concludes a season-long 12-game road trip for the TinCaps. Following a day off Monday, they'll commence a 12-game homestand, with 6 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) and 6 more versus the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals). Promotional highlights in the upcoming week include Colts At Bat on Thursday night, featuring an appearance by running back Nyheim Hines, and Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback Night on Saturday, with All-American Girls Professional Baseball League alumni in attendance.

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled in their 20 road games, leading visitors in the Midwest League in runs (108), hits (161), doubles (35), BB (82), and stolen bases (26)... That said, the TinCaps are just 8-12 in away games... Fort Wayne has played more road games than anyone else in the Midwest League.

HOT IN HERRE: Nelly, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, performed a concert Friday night at Headwaters Park in Downtown Fort Wayne. He wore a green TinCaps jersey during the show, with No. 1 on the back along with his name... Nelly previously performed at Parkview Field in 2014, along with Florida Georgia Line. That show drew a Parkview Field record crowd of more than 13,000 fans.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (27) and is 2nd in runs (29), and 5th in stolen bases (12) and triples (2).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in AVG (.350) and hits (43). Ranks 3rd in OBP (.421) and runs (21), 4th in stolen bases (13), RBIs (25), and total bases (66), 6th in OPS (.958), 8th in HR (6), and 9th in SLG (.537)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

JOSHUA MEARS: 3rd in the MWL in HR (8), 7th in extra-base hits (14), and 10th in RBIs (20). Also 5th in HBP (5).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 13 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

NOEL VELA: Has the lowest ERA (0.34) in Minor League Baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: The TinCaps are 2-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 4-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

