TinCaps Game Information: May 13 at South Bend

May 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-17) @ South Bend Cubs (17-13)

Friday, May 13 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 19 of 66 | Game 31 of 132

RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Jordan Wicks (No. 5 Cubs prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won, 5-0, over South Bend. Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela pitched six 4-hit innings with 8 strikeouts. Corey Rosier led the offense with a 2-run homer and 2 runs scored.

SHUTOUTS ABOUND: Thursday marked Fort Wayne's 3rd shutout win of the season. Meanwhile, the TinCaps have also been shut out 7 times. So 10 of the team's first 30 games were shutouts.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: The TinCaps are 2-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 4-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers are 2nd in the Midwest League in K/9 (11.33), only trailing the 11.38 of Lake County. With a minimum of 10 IP, reliever Felix Minjarez leads the MWL in K% (52.2) and is second in K/9 (18.51).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest League in runs (94), AVG (.250), hits (146), doubles (33), HR (20), and XBH (55).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (27) and is 2nd in runs (27), 4th in stolen bases (12), 5th in triples (2), and 8th in OBP (.405). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.29) and has the 5th lowest swinging strike % (8).

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in the MWL in hits (41), AVG (.357) and stolen bases (13), ranks 4th in TB (61), RBIs (23), and runs (19). He's also 5th in OBP (.427), 7th in OPS (.957), and 10th in HR (5) and SLG (.530). Also has the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8%)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

JOSHUA MEARS: 3rd in the MWL in HR (8), 4th in extra-base hits (14), and 7th in RBIs (20). Also 5th in HBP (4)... 5th among all High-A players in HR... Already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 12 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 7th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (14%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (6%).

NOEL VELA: Ranks 1st in the MWL in ERA after Thursday's start (0.34). Vela is the only qualified pitcher to allow just 1 earned run this year. His K/9 (11.96) and K% (33) are 10th in the MWL. Vela also produces ground balls at the 9th highest rate in the league (44%)

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.