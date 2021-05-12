TinCaps Game Information: May 12 at Lake County

May 12, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-3) @ Lake County Captains (4-3)

Wednesday, May 12 (6:35 p.m.)

Game 2 of 6 in Series | Away Game 2 of 60 | Game 7 of 120 Overall

Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio

RHP Matt Waldron (3.60 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0.00 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST TIME OUT: Fort Wayne fell to 3-3 on the season in a 3-0 loss to Lake County in the Captains' home opener. Captains RHP Hunter Gaddis threw 5.0 IP of no-hit ball, and the 'Caps offense was limited to just 2 H, including a 2B from Olivier Basabe. TinCaps LHP Ethan Elliott dazzled yet again, firing 5.0 IP, allowing 2 H, 1 ER, and striking out 6.

PROSPECTING: The TinCaps have 3 of the Top 30 San Diego Padres prospects, per MLB.com, in No. 12 RHP Anderson Espinoza (who is set to start Wednesday night), No. 19 OF Tirso Ornelas, and No. 28 LHP Mason Feole. On the other side, the Lake County Captains have 7 of the top 30 prospects in Cleveland's organization. That includes of 3 of the top 10 prospects in OF George Valera (No. 4), SS Brayan Rocchio (No. 7), and 2B Aaron Bracho (No. 8). All three of those players are just 20 years old. As a team, Lake County has the youngest lineup in High-A Central so far with an average batter age of 21.5. (Fort Wayne is tied for the fourth youngest of 12 with an average age of 22.1.)

