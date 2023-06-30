TinCaps Game Information: June 30 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps(3-1, 35-35) @ Lake County Captains (0-4, 31-38)

Friday, June 30 | 5 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

Game 1: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)vs. LHP Rodney Boone | Game 2: LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Trenton Denholm

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: For the first time since 2005, Fort Wayne hit 5 home runs in a game as the TinCaps beat Lake County, 9-2, on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park. Just called up from the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm, TinCaps second baseman Graham Pauley (No. 30 Padres prospect) powered out two of Fort Wayne's homers in his High-A debut.

HOME RUN HISTORY: With Fort Wayne's franchise history dating back to 1993, the record for most home runs in a game is 6 (Aug. 6, 1997 @ Rockford; July 7, 2002 @ Quad City). Prior to Thursday, Fort Wayne last hit 5 homers in a game on Aug. 3, 2005 @ Dayton. Of those, a pair were hit by future big leaguers: Sean Kazmar Jr. and Mike Baxter.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: As a team, the TinCaps are on pace to hit 120 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 128 homers... The TinCaps have homered 16 times in 7 games at Lake County this season.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of their last 8 games and are 4-0-2 in their last 6 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 25-13 since May 14.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +34 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 38-32 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.56 ERA, 5th highest.

ADAM MAZUR: Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 IP... 2nd in ERA (1.72) and WHIP (0.94)... 6th in BB% (5%, 9 BB in 47 IP)... 9th in K/BB (4.22)... has thrown 66% of pitches for strikes.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 12 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 41 games, 6th in the MWL in average (.293)... For season, ranks 7th in R (40) and 8th in H (65)... 6th lowest K% (13.5%).

JAKOB MARSEE: 22nd birthday Wednesday... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 70 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (57), 2nd in walks (53; 17% BB%), 3rd in SB (24), 4th in OBP (.399)... 3rd best BB/K (1.0) and 5th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 1st in HR (12)... 2nd in RBIs (50), G (69) and R (47)... 3rd in BB (46; 15% BB%)... 4th in SLG (.482)... 5th in OPS (.863)... 5th in wRC+ (146) and H (67)... 6th in BB/K (0.9).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 23 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .863 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise historyfor a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 4th in H (69), 6th in RBIs (42) and 9th in G (66).

ALBERT FABIAN: Was leading Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH until his promotion on Tuesday... was also 2nd in 2B (18), 3rd in TB (119), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Prior to his Tuesday promotion, in Cal League, ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309)... mashed 2 HRs and a 2B with 5 RBIs in his High-A debut Thursday.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While on this 12-game road trip, last Friday the ballpark hosted "Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival" and Saturday brought "Ripple: A Middle Waves Music Festival Hype Event"... the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Pops is set for tomorrow.

